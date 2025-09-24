Organizado por

Pta Texas Congress

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

Familia Stephens Noche de Terror Subasta Silenciosa

Lugar de recogida

3700 Cheyenne Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088, USA

Certificado de regalo para tutoría de Tutor Doctor item
Certificado de regalo para tutoría de Tutor Doctor item
Certificado de regalo para tutoría de Tutor Doctor
$20

Puja inicial

Una experiencia de aprendizaje en el hogar o en línea adaptada para todo tipo de estudiantes con todo tipo de objetivos.

Gracias a nuestro patrocinador, Tutor Doctor. Por favor, contáctelos para cualquier necesidad de tutoría que tenga.

[email protected]

Fire Truck Lunch and Ride-Along item
Fire Truck Lunch and Ride-Along item
Fire Truck Lunch and Ride-Along
$25

Puja inicial

Your student and 1 friend will enjoy lunch on the stage with firefighters from Rowlett Fire Department. After lunch, they will get a ride-along in the firetruck around our school. A framed photo of the student and firefighters is included.

Lotto Ticket Basket item
Lotto Ticket Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Try your luck by bidding on this basket full of lotto tickets.

Thank you to our Special Education department.

Skip The Pick Up Line VIP Parking item
Skip The Pick Up Line VIP Parking
$20

Puja inicial

Tired of long lines at pick up? This is your chance to have VIP pick up for the rest of the year. Skip past the line and pull up to pick your students up and be on your way!

Skip The Pick Up Line VIP Parking (Copy) item
Skip The Pick Up Line VIP Parking (Copy)
$20

Puja inicial

Tired of long lines at pick up? This is your chance to have VIP pick up for the rest of the year. Skip past the line and pull up to pick your students up and be on your way!

Coffee and Alcohol Basket item
Coffee and Alcohol Basket item
Coffee and Alcohol Basket
$20

Puja inicial

Whether you need fuel in the morning with coffee or a little night cap in the evening, this basket has you covered.

Bottle of Suerte Tequila

Bottle of Bulleit Bourbon

Whipped Pumpkin Vodka Shots

2 Mini Chocolate Coffee Cocktails

2 Coffee BuzzBalls

4 Coffee Mugs

2 Bourbon Glasses

$25 Starbucks Gift Card

$25 Goody Goody Gift Card

Suerte Hat

Suerte T-shirt

Gift Cards Galore item
Gift Cards Galore
$20

Puja inicial

Get your holiday shopping done early with this gift card basket.

$25 Las Palmas

$25 Las Palmas

$25 Raising Canes

$25 Mastercard

$25 Amazon

$35 Starbucks

$20 Five Guys

$20 Sonic

$20 Whataburger

$25 Texas Roadhouse

$15 Sweet Frog

$15 McDonalds

$20 Chick Fil A

Thank you to our ECSE Department

Let's Eat Gift Basket item
Let's Eat Gift Basket item
Let's Eat Gift Basket item
Let's Eat Gift Basket
$20

Puja inicial

Get a head start on Thanksgiving dinner as well as stock your pantry, give yourself new cookware, buy some groceries with a Walmart gift card, and even treat your family to eating out all in one basket.

What's included:

$25 Walmart Gift Card

$25 Asadero House Gift Card

Free Kids Meals at Cici's

Cookware and utensils

Roasting Pan

Frozen Turkey

2 Frozen Pies

Frozen Family Macaroni

12 Pack Dr Pepper

Spaghetti Making essentials

Canned Goods

Cookie Mix

Granola

Stuffing

Lentils

and so much more!

Thank you to our 3rd and 4th grade department.

Coffee & Chocolate Lovers item
Coffee & Chocolate Lovers item
Coffee & Chocolate Lovers item
Coffee & Chocolate Lovers
$10

Puja inicial

Get your caffeine and chocolate fix here.

Assorted Russel Stovers Chocolates

2 Baileys Coffee Grounds

2 Cans of Chocolate Hazelnut Pirouettes

1 Starbucks Instant Coffee

1 Vanilla Syrup

1 Jar of Hot Chocolate

10 Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow Stirrers

1 Hot Coffee Mug

1 Package of Biscotti

1 Bag of M&M's

2 Coffee Bar Signs

5 $5 Starbucks Gift Cards

1 Mr. Coffee, Coffee Pot

Thank you to our 1st and 2nd Grade department.

Gift Card Christmas Tree item
Gift Card Christmas Tree
$20

Puja inicial

Get your Holiday shopping done in one sweep.

$25 Mastercard

$25 Las Palmas

$10 Tom Thumb

$15 Dairy Queen

$25 Chili's

$5 Nail Lounge

$10 Dutch Bros

$5 Starbucks

$10 Five Guys

$10 Sonic

$25 Target

$10 Family Dollar

$15 Starbucks

$25 Las Palmas

$10 Cold Stone

$15 AMC Gift Card

Thank you to our ABC Department

Pamper Yourself Spa Gift Basket item
Pamper Yourself Spa Gift Basket item
Pamper Yourself Spa Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Everything you need to pamper yourself. This is the basket to help you unwind and relax.

Body Brush

10 Facial Masks

2 Lage Candles

Large Blanket

4 Loofahs

Facial Cloths

Scalp Massager

Headband

3 Clay Masks

Makeup Sponges and Applicators

Body Spray

Nails

Epson Salt

$50 Massage Envy Gift Card

Thank you to Admin and Front Office

Pre-K Graduation VIP Seating item
Pre-K Graduation VIP Seating
$10

Puja inicial

Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.

4 Seats included

Kinder Graduation VIP Seating item
Kinder Graduation VIP Seating
$10

Puja inicial

Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.

4 Seats included

5th Grade Graduation VIP Seating item
5th Grade Graduation VIP Seating
$10

Puja inicial

Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.

4 Seats included

Crayola Experience and Dining Package item
Crayola Experience and Dining Package item
Crayola Experience and Dining Package
$10

Puja inicial

Kids will love this!

2 Tickets to Crayola Experience

$100 CraftWay Gift Certificate

Life's a Beach item
Life's a Beach item
Life's a Beach
$10

Puja inicial

Make your beach trips easier with this basket filled with all the fun beach things.

2 Totes

4 Towels

Bluetooth Speaker

Sun Hat

Fan

Sunblock

Floatie

Waterproof phone cases

3 Small Bags

Pens

Hula figurine

Lotion

Chapstick

Blanket

Beach Sign

Snack Tray

Thank you to our 5th grade and i-Team department.

Cane's Gift Basket item
Cane's Gift Basket
$5

Puja inicial

Get Your Cluck On with this basket.

Cooler Bag with bottle opener

Canes Doggie Plush

4 Box Combos

2 Magnets

2 Keychains

2 XL Shirts

1 Necklace

1 Hat

Chick Fil A Basket item
Chick Fil A Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Chick Fil A basket with:

Book

Pens

Socks

Sunglasses

Waterbottle

Stuffed Cow

17 Food Vouchers good for Trays, Meals, Individual Items, Breakfast, and Treats

Sports Fan Tailgating item
Sports Fan Tailgating item
Sports Fan Tailgating item
Sports Fan Tailgating
$20

Puja inicial

Love tailgating? This basket is for you.

Large Tote

Football Paper Goods

Balls

Trays

Bluetooth Speaker

Axe Lawn Game

Socks

Seasonings

Mini Grill

2 Chairs

Spatulas

Thank you to our Specials department.

Stephens Spirit Wear item
Stephens Spirit Wear
$10

Puja inicial

Pictures coming soon

Youth Small Shirt

Youth XL shirt

Adult Large shirt

Adult 3X shirt

Flower Frame

Tumbler

Trucker Hat

3 Pens

Thank you to our PTA

Epic Waters and Dining Package item
Epic Waters and Dining Package item
Epic Waters and Dining Package item
Epic Waters and Dining Package
$20

Puja inicial

Take a little family trip with this package.

4 Passes to Epic Waters

$50 Jakes Gift Certificate

$20 Andy's Gift Certificate

Toys for Kiddos item
Toys for Kiddos
$10

Puja inicial

Christmas shopping just got easier for a lucky parent. This basket is ready to be wrapped up and placed under the tree.

Tiger Plush

2 Smart Sand

2 Light-Up Balls

Poster Coloring Kit

Colored Pencils

Fishing Game

Toss and Catch Game

Paw Patrol Window Art Set

Light Up Art Tablet

Thank you to our Pre-K and Kindergarten department.

Cultural Snacks Gift Basket item
Cultural Snacks Gift Basket item
Cultural Snacks Gift Basket item
Cultural Snacks Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Fire up those taste buds with this basket filled with all the flavors from our Bilingual department.

Salsa Valentina

Mild Salsa

Tortilla Chips

Duros

Watermelon Spicy Candy

Dia de los Muertos treats and decoration

Coffee mug

Nescafe coffee

Abuelita hot chocolate

Bread

Cookies

Wooded utensils

Loteria to play.

Thank you to Ms. Chavez, Ms. Gonzalez, Ms Y. Gonzalez, Mrs. Ramos, and Mrs. Roberts

Shenannigans Birthday Party item
Shenannigans Birthday Party
$20

Puja inicial

Looking for a party place to do all the work for you? You've found the auction item for you!

$300 value

Sweet and Salty Basket item
Sweet and Salty Basket item
Sweet and Salty Basket item
Sweet and Salty Basket
$5

Puja inicial

Can't decide between sweet and salty? This basket if for you. Filled with popcorn, nuts, and all the chocolate flavor treats you desire.

Scentsy Basket #1 item
Scentsy Basket #1 item
Scentsy Basket #1
$10

Puja inicial

Have your home smelling amazing with this gift set from Scentsy.

Wax Warmer

4 Wax Bars in Fall Scents

Flower Oil Set

Gnome Buddy Clip

Blase Pumpkin Patch Family of 4 item
Blase Pumpkin Patch Family of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Admission for 4 to Blase Family Farm Pumpkin Patch

Open through November 2nd

Tutor Doctor Tutoring Gift Certificate (Copy) (Copy) item
Tutor Doctor Tutoring Gift Certificate (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Puja inicial

120 Minute Tutoring. An in-home or online learning experience tailored for all types of learners with all types of goals.

Thank you to our sponsor, Tutor Doctor. Please reach out to them for any tutoring needs you have.

[email protected]

Tutor Doctor Tutoring Gift Certificate (Copy) item
Tutor Doctor Tutoring Gift Certificate (Copy)
$10

Puja inicial

120 Minute Tutoring. An in-home or online learning experience tailored for all types of learners with all types of goals.

Thank you to our sponsor, Tutor Doctor. Please reach out to them for any tutoring needs you have.

[email protected]

Floral Basket and Convington's Gift Card item
Floral Basket and Convington's Gift Card
$20

Puja inicial

Floral basket with all the beautiful pink hues

Snoopy plush

Basket

$50 Convington's Gift Card

Thank you to Eves Bouquetss

Fresh Floral Arrangement by Eves Bouquetss item
Fresh Floral Arrangement by Eves Bouquetss
$20

Puja inicial

Brighten your home or office with this beautiful arrangement by Eves Bouquetss

RaceWay Car Wash item
RaceWay Car Wash
$5

Puja inicial

Your car will feel new with this $25 Gift Certificate from Raceway Express

Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes
$5

Puja inicial

Gift Certificate for 1 Box of Bundtinis or $28 towards any purchase.

Asadero House item
Asadero House
$5

Puja inicial

Treat Yourself to some Yummy Mexican Food with this $25 Gift Certificate

Tutor Doctor Tutoring item
Tutor Doctor Tutoring
$5

Puja inicial

60 Minute Tutoring and Consultation from Tutor Doctor

Handmade Welcome Sign and Floral Basket item
Handmade Welcome Sign and Floral Basket
$20

Puja inicial

Beautiful handcrafted Welcome front porch sign with hanging basket hook. Fresh floral basket included.

Thank you to Eves Bouquetss and Flores Designs

Boo Basket item
Boo Basket
$5

Puja inicial

Boo Shirt XL

Halloween earrings

Halloween Fidget keychain

Rocky Creek candle

Jack Skellington Candy bowl

Candy bag

Handmade skeleton bowl

First Step Chiropractor item
First Step Chiropractor
$10

Puja inicial

Biofreeze Stick

Candle

Referral Gift Card

Muscle Ezze

Back Vitalizer

Spinal Exam

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Scentsy Gift Basket

3 Scentsy Bars

1 Scentsy Brick

1 Candle

25 Cotton Cleanup Sponges

1 Pumpkin Warmer

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