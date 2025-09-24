Familia Stephens Noche de Terror Subasta Silenciosa

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Una experiencia de aprendizaje en el hogar o en línea adaptada para todo tipo de estudiantes con todo tipo de objetivos.
Gracias a nuestro patrocinador, Tutor Doctor. Por favor, contáctelos para cualquier necesidad de tutoría que tenga.
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Your student and 1 friend will enjoy lunch on the stage with firefighters from Rowlett Fire Department. After lunch, they will get a ride-along in the firetruck around our school. A framed photo of the student and firefighters is included.
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Try your luck by bidding on this basket full of lotto tickets.
Thank you to our Special Education department.
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Tired of long lines at pick up? This is your chance to have VIP pick up for the rest of the year. Skip past the line and pull up to pick your students up and be on your way!
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Tired of long lines at pick up? This is your chance to have VIP pick up for the rest of the year. Skip past the line and pull up to pick your students up and be on your way!
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Whether you need fuel in the morning with coffee or a little night cap in the evening, this basket has you covered.
Bottle of Suerte Tequila
Bottle of Bulleit Bourbon
Whipped Pumpkin Vodka Shots
2 Mini Chocolate Coffee Cocktails
2 Coffee BuzzBalls
4 Coffee Mugs
2 Bourbon Glasses
$25 Starbucks Gift Card
$25 Goody Goody Gift Card
Suerte Hat
Suerte T-shirt
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Get your holiday shopping done early with this gift card basket.
$25 Las Palmas
$25 Las Palmas
$25 Raising Canes
$25 Mastercard
$25 Amazon
$35 Starbucks
$20 Five Guys
$20 Sonic
$20 Whataburger
$25 Texas Roadhouse
$15 Sweet Frog
$15 McDonalds
$20 Chick Fil A
Thank you to our ECSE Department
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Get a head start on Thanksgiving dinner as well as stock your pantry, give yourself new cookware, buy some groceries with a Walmart gift card, and even treat your family to eating out all in one basket.
What's included:
$25 Walmart Gift Card
$25 Asadero House Gift Card
Free Kids Meals at Cici's
Cookware and utensils
Roasting Pan
Frozen Turkey
2 Frozen Pies
Frozen Family Macaroni
12 Pack Dr Pepper
Spaghetti Making essentials
Canned Goods
Cookie Mix
Granola
Stuffing
Lentils
and so much more!
Thank you to our 3rd and 4th grade department.
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Get your caffeine and chocolate fix here.
Assorted Russel Stovers Chocolates
2 Baileys Coffee Grounds
2 Cans of Chocolate Hazelnut Pirouettes
1 Starbucks Instant Coffee
1 Vanilla Syrup
1 Jar of Hot Chocolate
10 Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow Stirrers
1 Hot Coffee Mug
1 Package of Biscotti
1 Bag of M&M's
2 Coffee Bar Signs
5 $5 Starbucks Gift Cards
1 Mr. Coffee, Coffee Pot
Thank you to our 1st and 2nd Grade department.
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Get your Holiday shopping done in one sweep.
$25 Mastercard
$25 Las Palmas
$10 Tom Thumb
$15 Dairy Queen
$25 Chili's
$5 Nail Lounge
$10 Dutch Bros
$5 Starbucks
$10 Five Guys
$10 Sonic
$25 Target
$10 Family Dollar
$15 Starbucks
$25 Las Palmas
$10 Cold Stone
$15 AMC Gift Card
Thank you to our ABC Department
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Everything you need to pamper yourself. This is the basket to help you unwind and relax.
Body Brush
10 Facial Masks
2 Lage Candles
Large Blanket
4 Loofahs
Facial Cloths
Scalp Massager
Headband
3 Clay Masks
Makeup Sponges and Applicators
Body Spray
Nails
Epson Salt
$50 Massage Envy Gift Card
Thank you to Admin and Front Office
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Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.
4 Seats included
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Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.
4 Seats included
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Don't stress about getting good seats to watch your student graduate. Enjoy these front row reserved seats.
4 Seats included
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Kids will love this!
2 Tickets to Crayola Experience
$100 CraftWay Gift Certificate
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Make your beach trips easier with this basket filled with all the fun beach things.
2 Totes
4 Towels
Bluetooth Speaker
Sun Hat
Fan
Sunblock
Floatie
Waterproof phone cases
3 Small Bags
Pens
Hula figurine
Lotion
Chapstick
Blanket
Beach Sign
Snack Tray
Thank you to our 5th grade and i-Team department.
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Get Your Cluck On with this basket.
Cooler Bag with bottle opener
Canes Doggie Plush
4 Box Combos
2 Magnets
2 Keychains
2 XL Shirts
1 Necklace
1 Hat
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Chick Fil A basket with:
Book
Pens
Socks
Sunglasses
Waterbottle
Stuffed Cow
17 Food Vouchers good for Trays, Meals, Individual Items, Breakfast, and Treats
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Love tailgating? This basket is for you.
Large Tote
Football Paper Goods
Balls
Trays
Bluetooth Speaker
Axe Lawn Game
Socks
Seasonings
Mini Grill
2 Chairs
Spatulas
Thank you to our Specials department.
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Pictures coming soon
Youth Small Shirt
Youth XL shirt
Adult Large shirt
Adult 3X shirt
Flower Frame
Tumbler
Trucker Hat
3 Pens
Thank you to our PTA
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Take a little family trip with this package.
4 Passes to Epic Waters
$50 Jakes Gift Certificate
$20 Andy's Gift Certificate
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Christmas shopping just got easier for a lucky parent. This basket is ready to be wrapped up and placed under the tree.
Tiger Plush
2 Smart Sand
2 Light-Up Balls
Poster Coloring Kit
Colored Pencils
Fishing Game
Toss and Catch Game
Paw Patrol Window Art Set
Light Up Art Tablet
Thank you to our Pre-K and Kindergarten department.
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Fire up those taste buds with this basket filled with all the flavors from our Bilingual department.
Salsa Valentina
Mild Salsa
Tortilla Chips
Duros
Watermelon Spicy Candy
Dia de los Muertos treats and decoration
Coffee mug
Nescafe coffee
Abuelita hot chocolate
Bread
Cookies
Wooded utensils
Loteria to play.
Thank you to Ms. Chavez, Ms. Gonzalez, Ms Y. Gonzalez, Mrs. Ramos, and Mrs. Roberts
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Looking for a party place to do all the work for you? You've found the auction item for you!
$300 value
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Can't decide between sweet and salty? This basket if for you. Filled with popcorn, nuts, and all the chocolate flavor treats you desire.
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Have your home smelling amazing with this gift set from Scentsy.
Wax Warmer
4 Wax Bars in Fall Scents
Flower Oil Set
Gnome Buddy Clip
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Admission for 4 to Blase Family Farm Pumpkin Patch
Open through November 2nd
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120 Minute Tutoring. An in-home or online learning experience tailored for all types of learners with all types of goals.
Thank you to our sponsor, Tutor Doctor. Please reach out to them for any tutoring needs you have.
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120 Minute Tutoring. An in-home or online learning experience tailored for all types of learners with all types of goals.
Thank you to our sponsor, Tutor Doctor. Please reach out to them for any tutoring needs you have.
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Floral basket with all the beautiful pink hues
Snoopy plush
Basket
$50 Convington's Gift Card
Thank you to Eves Bouquetss
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Brighten your home or office with this beautiful arrangement by Eves Bouquetss
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Your car will feel new with this $25 Gift Certificate from Raceway Express
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Gift Certificate for 1 Box of Bundtinis or $28 towards any purchase.
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Treat Yourself to some Yummy Mexican Food with this $25 Gift Certificate
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60 Minute Tutoring and Consultation from Tutor Doctor
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Beautiful handcrafted Welcome front porch sign with hanging basket hook. Fresh floral basket included.
Thank you to Eves Bouquetss and Flores Designs
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Boo Shirt XL
Halloween earrings
Halloween Fidget keychain
Rocky Creek candle
Jack Skellington Candy bowl
Candy bag
Handmade skeleton bowl
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Biofreeze Stick
Candle
Referral Gift Card
Muscle Ezze
Back Vitalizer
Spinal Exam
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Scentsy Gift Basket
3 Scentsy Bars
1 Scentsy Brick
1 Candle
25 Cotton Cleanup Sponges
1 Pumpkin Warmer
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!