Campamento de Verano 2026

June 8-12, 2026





Middle School STEM and Sports Combo Camp for ages 10-14

9:00 am - 3:30 pm.

Lunch is included.





Please indicate which sport your camper would like to do.



Why choose between the lab and the field? This unique combo camp is designed for the camper who loves to solve puzzles as much as they love sports. We believe that the best athletes are also great thinkers, and the best scientists know how to work as a team.





Campers will spend half the day engaging in hands-on STEM challenges and the other half on the field or court developing their athletic skills. It’s a full-day experience that keeps both the mind and the body moving at top speed.