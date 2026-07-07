Festival de Creadores de Verano

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Your name on the official Summer Takeover Supporter Wall.
Sponsor an official Creator Fest t-shirt for a youth creator visibility
Your business or brand logo on the event supporter wall
Ring lights, mics, tripods, memory cards & content tools
Youth artists, DJs, hosts, dancers, poets & performers
Pro hosting, youth emcees, stage flow & presentation
Photography, videography, editing & recap content
Event shirts for youth participants, volunteers & staff
Prizes, trophies, creator grants, gift cards & awards
9 activation stations with your name or logo for the world to see how you stepped up to support teens ideas
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!