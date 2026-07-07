A vibrant poster advertises the "Summer Takeover Creator Fest" with images of young creators in the foreground and event details in the background.

Organizado por

Partnership West Inc Business Improvement District

Acerca de este evento

Festival de Creadores de Verano

600 S 17th St

Newark, NJ 07103, USA

Donate what you can
Paga lo que puedas

Your name on the official Summer Takeover Supporter Wall.

Pre order event tshirt
$30

Sponsor an official Creator Fest t-shirt for a youth creator visibility

Logo wall
$100

Your business or brand logo on the event supporter wall

Youth Creator Kit
$500

Ring lights, mics, tripods, memory cards & content tools

Performer Sponsor
$750

Youth artists, DJs, hosts, dancers, poets & performers

Host Sponsor
$1,000

Pro hosting, youth emcees, stage flow & presentation

Media Sponsor
$1,500

Photography, videography, editing & recap content

T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,000

Event shirts for youth participants, volunteers & staff

Awards & Giveaways
$2,500

Prizes, trophies, creator grants, gift cards & awards

activation Stations
$5,500

9 activation stations with your name or logo for the world to see how you stepped up to support teens ideas

Añadir una donación para Partnership West Inc Business Improvement District

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