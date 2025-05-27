The Neighborhood Church

Organizado por

The Neighborhood Church

Acerca de este evento

Sunflower Festival 2025

21065 SW Stafford Rd

Tualatin, OR 97062, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
Gratuito

Includes free paved parking. Arrive during your 1 hour slot, stay as long as you'd like.

Admission for child 5 and under
Gratuito

FREE

1 docena de flores de girasol que elijas
$12
Bounce house pass for 1 child
$5

Unlimited bounce

Entry for 2 + 1 dozen U Pick
$12
Entry for 2 + 2 dozen u-pick sunflower blooms
$20
Photographer Sunset pass
$75

You have non exclusive access to the sunflower field during the golden hour to do sunset shoots. This cost covers entry for anyone you are photographing at that time. You will need to contact us to request the timing of your shoot via theneighborhoodchurch.org.

Añadir una donación para The Neighborhood Church

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!