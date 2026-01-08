Organizado por

Weathersfield Elementary PTA

Acerca de este evento

<b>Baile de los Enamorados</b>

2323 N Moorpark Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, USA

General Admission
$5

Join us for an evening of dancing with your sweetheart!

Long Stem Rose
$3

Pre-Order your long stem rose 🌹 for your sweetheart! There will be limited availability day of!

Cheese Pizza & Drink
$7

2 SLICES OF CHEESE PIZZA AND A SODA OR WATER.

Song Request
$1

Request your favorite song(s) and the DJ will play them!


TICKETS WILL BE PROVIDED AT CHECK IN

Raffle Tickets
$1

Raffle tickets for Prizes such as The Magic Castle for Four, $50 Lazy Dog GiftCard, and $50 Finney's GiftCard, to name a few!

Añadir una donación para Weathersfield Elementary PTA

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