<b>Baile de los Enamorados</b>

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Join us for an evening of dancing with your sweetheart!
Pre-Order your long stem rose 🌹 for your sweetheart! There will be limited availability day of!
2 SLICES OF CHEESE PIZZA AND A SODA OR WATER.
Request your favorite song(s) and the DJ will play them!
TICKETS WILL BE PROVIDED AT CHECK IN
Raffle tickets for Prizes such as The Magic Castle for Four, $50 Lazy Dog GiftCard, and $50 Finney's GiftCard, to name a few!
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!