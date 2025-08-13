Jefferson Marine Science Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Ofrecido por

Jefferson Marine Science Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Acerca de esta tienda

<p>CAMPAÑA DE RECAUDACIÓN DE FONDOS DE CAMISETAS</p>

HHM 2025 T-shirt item
HHM 2025 T-shirt item
HHM 2025 T-shirt
$25
BC Awareness item
BC Awareness
$25

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month this October in style by wearing PINK every Friday!

BHM 2025 item
BHM 2025
$7

Reduced price. Can't be beat! Get your shirt today. Limited sizes and quantities available. Sizes available include: YSM, YS, YM, YL, S, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL. Email us to inquire [email protected]

BHM 2024 item
BHM 2024
$5

Lowest price of the season. Get your shirt today. Limited sizes and quantities available. Sizes available include: YS, S, L, XL, 3XL. Email us to inquire [email protected]

HHM 2024 item
HHM 2024
$6

The most vibrant of them all full of color and running out quickly. Get your shirt today. Limited sizes and quantities available. Sizes available include: YM, S, M, XL. Email us to inquire [email protected]

Añadir una donación para Jefferson Marine Science Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!