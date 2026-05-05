Tails & Treasures 2026 Auction B

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FMV: $78 🐱 The PurrSnickitty Feline Bundle🐱 Donated by HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic
For the special cat in your life! This delightful bundle is curated for the discerning feline who deserves nothing but the best. Let your kitty snuggle up in a plush Armarkat cat burrow bed surrounded by a luxurious leopard print blanket, then treat kitty to one of three flavors of Fromm PurrSnickitty premium cat food — Salmon Splendor, Chicken Delight, and Game Bird Grandeur. When ready, your cat will feel adored and thoroughly impressed while you groom them with a stylized purple brush as they lounge on a satin placemat!
This package includes: 🐱 Armarkat burrow cat bed 🐆 Leopard print blanket 🍽️ 3 bags Fromm PurrSnickitty cat food (Salmon Splendor, Chicken Delight & Game Bird Grandeur) 🐾 Purple grooming brush 🐱 Black dragonfly satin placemat
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FMV: $25 🍀 Fennellys' Irish Pub Gift Certificate 🍀 Donated by Fennellys' Irish Pub, 105 1st Street NW, Elkader, Iowa — Tim & Trisha Finley
A little bit of Ireland in the heart of Clayton County! Established in 2008 by Elkader natives Tim and Trisha Finley, Fennellys' Irish Pub is a beloved community gathering spot serving a delicious blend of Irish and American cuisine. Tim is a certified chef with degrees in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management — and it shows! From homemade corned beef Reubens and Paddy's Irish Stew to Shepherd's Pie, fish & chips, and juicy half-pound burgers, every dish is made with care. The stunning hand-built bar features over 300 Irish coins embedded in it, Guinness and Harp on tap, and 13 craft beers total. Pull up a leather sofa, watch the chefs in the open kitchen, and enjoy the warm, relaxed atmosphere of one of Northeast Iowa's most unique dining destinations!
This package includes: 🍀 One $25 Fennellys' Irish Pub gift certificate
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FMV: $92 🐱 New Kitten Starter Bundle 🐱 Donated by HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic
Everything a new kitten needs to feel right at home! Whether you're welcoming your first feline or adding a new furry family member, this thoughtfully curated basket has you covered from day one. From premium litter and nutritious food to enriching toys and treats — this basket sets your new baby up for a purrfect start in life! And because tiny claws can do big damage, we've included a gift certificate for a nail trim at the HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic — your furniture will thank you!
This package includes: 🐱 Cat litter 🛏️ Cozy cat bed 🪄 Wand toys 🪀 Balls & springs 🍽️ Churu treats & kitten food 🌸 Lick mat 🦴 Weruva treats 🧻 Metropaw pet wipes 💅 $10 HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic gift certificate — nail trim
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FMV: $20 🍺🏡 St. Olaf Tavern — $25 Gift Certificate Donated by St. Olaf Tavern — 106 S. Main Street, St. Olaf, IA — Julie Suhr
A perfect excuse for a Driftless road trip! Tucked along the scenic Rivers & Bluffs Byway, St. Olaf Tavern has become a beloved stop for locals and travelers alike. Housed in a historic 1909 building, they serve up classic American comfort food with genuine hometown hospitality — including their famous homemade hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches, juicy burgers, flavorful wraps, and a full-service bar. Enjoy open deck seating and a great patio when the weather cooperates!
This package includes: 🍺 One $25 gift certificate to St. Olaf Tavern — St. Olaf, IA
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FMV: $133 🐶 Playful Puppy Package 🐶 Donated by HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic
Welcome to puppyhood — now let's make it the best adventure ever! This thoughtfully curated collection has everything a new puppy owner needs to keep their furry baby happy, healthy, and endlessly entertained. From teething relief to playtime fun, this package has your new pup covered from their very first day home!
This package includes: 🛏️ Memory foam dog bed 🧻 Metropaws charcoal pet wipes & poop bags 🧀 Yak cheese chew & teething rings 🦌 HonestChew antler chew 🧊 Pupsicle treat toy 🍩 Dawg-Nut ultra-durable retrieving toy 🐷 Grunting pig toy 🎾 Metro tennis ball 🐙 2 plush squeaky toys 🔵 Puppy Kong 💉 $10 HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic gift certificate — because before heading to the dog park, make sure your puppy is fully vaccinated and protected!
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FMV: $25 🍀 Fennellys' Irish Pub Gift Certificate 🍀 Donated by Fennellys' Irish Pub, 105 1st Street NW, Elkader, Iowa — Tim & Trisha Finley
A little bit of Ireland in the heart of Clayton County! Established in 2008 by Elkader natives Tim and Trisha Finley, Fennellys' Irish Pub is a beloved community gathering spot serving a delicious blend of Irish and American cuisine. Tim is a certified chef with degrees in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management — and it shows! From homemade corned beef Reubens and Paddy's Irish Stew to Shepherd's Pie, fish & chips, and juicy half-pound burgers, every dish is made with care. The stunning hand-built bar features over 300 Irish coins embedded in it, Guinness and Harp on tap, and 13 craft beers total. Pull up a leather sofa, watch the chefs in the open kitchen, and enjoy the warm, relaxed atmosphere of one of Northeast Iowa's most unique dining destinations!
This package includes: 🍀 One $25 Fennellys' Irish Pub gift certificate
Puja inicial
FMV: $68
🌮🎬 Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant & Fridley Theatres — Dinner & a Movie Donated by Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant — Decorah, Iowa & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
Authentic Mexican cuisine followed by Hollywood entertainment — the perfect date night or family outing!
Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant has been a Decorah favorite for years, serving generous portions of delicious, authentic Mexican food in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
This package includes: 🌮 $50 Don Jose's gift card 🎟️ 2 BOGO tickets to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
⚙️ Sponsored by DECO Products, Decorah — North America's largest dedicated zinc die casting manufacturer, committed to excellence in both industry and community.
Puja inicial
FMV: $320
💑🍷 Rubaiyat Restaurant & Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — Romantic Escape Donated by Rubaiyat Restaurant — 117 W. Water Street, Decorah — Andy & Kim Bonnet & Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House, 104 E. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Rebound Hospitality
An unforgettable evening in the heart of downtown Decorah — dinner at one of Iowa's finest restaurants followed by a night in Decorah's most storied hotel!
Rubaiyat Restaurant is a TripAdvisor 2025 Travelers' Choice Award winner, renowned for creative cuisine, an exceptional wine list, and an intimate atmosphere perfect for a special occasion. Just steps away, the historic Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — Decorah's living room — offers gracious hospitality and beautifully appointed rooms in a National Historic Landmark property.
In 1997, Decorah community pillar Helen Basler purchased and lovingly restored both the Hotel Winneshiek and Opera House to their original glory — preserving a piece of Decorah's soul for generations to come. Helen passed away in the spring of 2022 at the age of 98, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of generosity, vision, and love for this community. Every stay is a tribute to her remarkable gift.
This package includes: 🍷 $50 Rubaiyat gift certificate + bottle of wine 🏨 One-night stay at Hotel Winneshiek & Opera House — pick your perfect evening and make it a night to remember!
Please Note: Hotel accommodations are subject to blackout dates. Winner is responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and incidentals at check-in.
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
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FMV: $248 🏕️ Weekend at the Cabin Dog Collection 🏕️ Donated by HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic
Pack up the pup — it's time for a cabin weekend! This incredible nature-themed basket has everything your adventurous dog needs to enjoy the great outdoors in style. Whether you're hiking the trails, swimming the river, or just lounging on the deck, this basket has your four-legged camping companion covered from nose to tail!
This package includes: 🛏️ Cooling elevated pet bed 🏕️ Cabin-themed blanket & 2 placemats 🦊 Zoo Friends Hide & Seek Interactive toy (fox tree with squeaky foxes) 🐻 1 plush moose squeaky toy 1 Spark Dob plush toy💚 Big Dawg lifetime guaranteed rubber chew toy 🪵 Coffee wood chew 🧊 Pupsicle treat toy 🌲 Christmas tree slow feeder 🌿 Lick mat 🦴 Tall Tails rope tug toy 💉 $15 HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic gift certificate — before hitting the woods, make sure your pup is up to date on Leptospirosis vaccine and tick preventative!
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FMV: $4,722 ✈️ Golden Ticket Diamond — Dream Destination Getaway ✈️ Donated by Charity Getaways
The vacation of your dreams is calling — and you get to choose where to answer! This spectacular Golden Ticket Diamond package offers up to 5 nights for 2 guests at your choice of nine incredible destinations, with up to 3 full years to travel!
Choose your adventure: tee off among the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona with 2 rounds of golf included; soak up the sun at an all-inclusive resort in Cozumel, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, or Montego Bay; feel the electric energy of Las Vegas with 2 show tickets included; or dive into the rich musical heritage of New Orleans, Nashville, or Memphis with a guided music tour for two!
This package includes: ✈️ 3–5 nights for 2 guests (length varies by destination) at your choice of Sedona, Cozumel, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, Montego Bay, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Nashville, or Memphis. All-inclusive Caribbean resorts include meals and beverages. Golf rounds included for Sedona. Show and tour tickets included for Las Vegas and music destinations. Valid year-round; peak season dates are subject to availability and surcharges may apply. Airfare, meals, taxes, fees, and personal expenses not included. See full terms and conditions at charitygetaways.com for complete details.
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
Puja inicial
FMV: $20 🍺🏡 St. Olaf Tavern — $25 Gift Certificate Donated by St. Olaf Tavern — 106 S. Main Street, St. Olaf, IA — Julie Suhr
A perfect excuse for a Driftless road trip! Tucked along the scenic Rivers & Bluffs Byway, St. Olaf Tavern has become a beloved stop for locals and travelers alike. Housed in a historic 1909 building, they serve up classic American comfort food with genuine hometown hospitality — including their famous homemade hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches, juicy burgers, flavorful wraps, and a full-service bar. Enjoy open deck seating and a great patio when the weather cooperates!
This package includes: 🍺 One $25 gift certificate to St. Olaf Tavern — St. Olaf, IA
Puja inicial
FMV: $25 🍀 Fennellys' Irish Pub Gift Certificate 🍀 Donated by Fennellys' Irish Pub, 105 1st Street NW, Elkader, Iowa — Tim & Trisha Finley
A little bit of Ireland in the heart of Clayton County! Established in 2008 by Elkader natives Tim and Trisha Finley, Fennellys' Irish Pub is a beloved community gathering spot serving a delicious blend of Irish and American cuisine. Tim is a certified chef with degrees in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management — and it shows! From homemade corned beef Reubens and Paddy's Irish Stew to Shepherd's Pie, fish & chips, and juicy half-pound burgers, every dish is made with care. The stunning hand-built bar features over 300 Irish coins embedded in it, Guinness and Harp on tap, and 13 craft beers total. Pull up a leather sofa, watch the chefs in the open kitchen, and enjoy the warm, relaxed atmosphere of one of Northeast Iowa's most unique dining destinations!
This package includes: 🍀 One $25 Fennellys' Irish Pub gift certificate
Puja inicial
FMV: $136 🎉 The Boredom Buster Bonanza 🎉 Donated by HSNEI Community Wellness Clinic
Does your dog have a case of the zoomies? Too much energy and not enough to do? This jam-packed collection of enrichment toys and activities is the ultimate cure for the bored pup! Designed to keep your dog mentally stimulated, physically engaged, and happily occupied — whether you're home or away!
This package includes: 🪣 Galvanized container 💜 Purple snuffle mat 🧩 2 puzzle toys (flower flip & colorful cupcake stack) 🎾 Tennis ball launcher with 2 tennis balls 🌿 Lick mat 🧊 Pupsicle treat toy 🐷 Grunting pig squeaky toy
Note: Ramp shown in photos is not included — display purposes only.
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FMV: $3,179 ✈️ Golden Ticket Prime — 7-Night Destination Getaway ✈️ Donated by Charity Getaways
The trip you've been dreaming about is waiting — and YOU get to choose the destination!
incredible Golden Ticket Prime vacation package offers 7 nights for up to 4 guests at your choice of five spectacular destinations: sunny Orlando, the entertainment capital of Branson, the desert paradise of Palm Springs, the stunning shores of Lake Tahoe, or the breathtaking Costa del Sol, Spain.
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Each destination features resort condominium accommodations — studio or 1-bedroom units — with the flexibility to travel whenever you're ready. Best of all, you have up to 3 full years to use it!
This package includes: ✈️ 7 nights for up to 4 guests at your choice of Orlando, Branson, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, or Costa del Sol, Spain. Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units. Valid year-round; peak season dates are subject to availability and surcharges may apply. Airfare, meals, taxes, fees, and personal expenses not included. See full terms and conditions at charitygetaways.com for complete details.
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
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FMV: $181 🏨 "Your Coralville, Your Way!" — Family Getaway 🏨 Donated by SpringHill Suites by Marriott Coralville, 1001 25th Avenue, Coralville, Iowa & Kwik Star, 306 College Drive, Decorah, Iowa & HSNEI
Pack up the family and head to Coralville for a fun-filled getaway — your way! Spend the night in style at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, then mix and match your perfect day of adventure from three great options!
🦕 University of Iowa Museum of Natural History — Explore dinosaur fossils, wildlife exhibits, and fascinating hands-on displays for all ages. Best of all — it's FREE!
🛼 BODYARMOR Ice Rink — Lace up and hit the ice at one of Iowa's favorite family destinations! Four admission tickets included.
🌊 Coralville Lake & Sugar Bottom Recreation Area — Trails, swimming, and stunning natural beauty — free and just minutes away!
This package includes: 🏨 One-night stay for 4 guests at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Coralville 🛼 4 ice rink admission tickets at Coral Ridge Mall — courtesy of HSNEI ⛽ $25 Kwik Star Travel Card — valid at Kwik Star locations throughout Iowa
Please Note: Hotel accommodations are subject to blackout dates. Winner is responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and incidentals at check-in.
Puja inicial
FMV: $46
🍕 🎬 Mabe's Pizza & Fridley Theatres — Pizza & a Movie Donated by Mabe's Pizza — 110 East Water Street, Decorah— Steve & Connie, Collin & Jenny White, Iowa & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
A perfect evening in downtown Decorah — legendary pizza followed by a night at the movies!
Since 1953, Mabe's Pizza has been a beloved Decorah institution famous for its signature square-cut pizza with made-from-scratch crust and sauce. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or having it delivered, Mabe's delivers that perfect combination of delicious food and sincere, hometown hospitality that keeps locals and visitors coming back for more.
This package includes: 🍕 One gift certificate good for large pizza 🎬 2 BOGO ticket to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
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FMV: $2,810 🌴 Freeport Bahamas — Your Island Escape Awaits! 🌴 Donated by Charity Getaways
Paradise is calling — and it's closer than you think!
This stunning 7-night getaway for up to 4 guests immerses you in the vibrant island charm of Freeport, Bahamas, where golden sunshine, gentle ocean breezes, and endless activities set the stage for the ultimate tropical retreat.
Stay at the featured Marlin at Taino Beach — a luxurious beachside resort boasting a 20,000 sq. ft. swimming pool, daily ferries to Port Lucaya, kayaking, paddleboats, fishing, and full marina access. When you're ready to explore, Freeport delivers — snorkel vibrant reefs at Peterson Cay National Park, kayak through serene waters to Turtle Park, explore the stunning caves of Lucayan National Park, relax on the pristine Gold Rock Beach, or sip local brews on the Bahamian Brewery Tour. With up to 3 full years to travel, your Bahamian adventure is just moments away!
This package includes: 🌴 7 nights for up to 4 guests in a 1-bedroom resort accommodation in Freeport, Bahamas. Valid year-round; peak season dates are subject to availability and surcharges may apply. Airfare, meals, taxes, fees, and personal expenses not included. See full terms and conditions at charitygetaways.com for complete details.
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products, Decorah — a leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Puja inicial
FMV: $35
🎨 StoryPeople Classic Print — "sisters" 🎨 Donated by StoryPeople, 113 E. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Ellen Rockne
The perfect gift for a sister you treasure! This whimsical, star-filled StoryPeople print features two colorful figures hand in hand, accompanied by the words: "Having a sister is a little like going on an adventure, but instead of going alone, you get to have someone who knows how to make you laugh..." A keepsake any sister duo will cherish. StoryPeople is a crew-based, cooperative company where every voice is heard. They create original art and stories designed to lift you up, spark connection, and bring beauty into everyday life.
This package includes: 🎨 One StoryPeople "sisters" art print
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $404
⚾ 🏨 Minnesota Twins & Element Minneapolis Downtown — Weekend Getaway Donated by Minnesota Twins, Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota & Element Minneapolis Downtown — 501 North 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Take me out to the ballgame — and stay in style! This incredible weekend package puts you right in the heart of Minneapolis for a Twins game at iconic Target Field plus a pet-friendly overnight stay for four at the sleek, modern Element Minneapolis Downtown.
The Element is everything you need for a perfect getaway — free hot breakfast, full in-suite kitchen, fitness center, free high-speed WiFi, bicycle rental, electric vehicle charging, and kids stay free. Whether you're making it a family trip, a friends' weekend, or a special occasion, this package delivers big-city fun with small-town ease.
This package includes: ⚾ 4 tickets to a 2026 Minnesota Twins game at Target Field 🏨 One overnight stay for four guests at Element Minneapolis Downtown
Please Note: Twins tickets are for the 2026 season, and hotel accommodations are subject to blackout dates. Winner is responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and incidentals at check-in.
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
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FMV: $350.90 🌊 National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium — Educational Adventure Package 🌊 Donated by National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 East 3rd Street, Dubuque, Iowa; Dubuque Hotel; & Kwik Star, 306 College Drive, Decorah, Iowa
Explore where history and rivers come alive! This incredible package combines a world-class museum experience, an overnight stay in historic Dubuque, and a little road trip fuel to get you there and back!
Operated by the Dubuque County Historical Society, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium spans a stunning 14-acre campus along Dubuque's historic Ice Harbor. Explore three remarkable buildings — the Diamond Jo National River Center, Fred W. Woodward Freight House, and William Woodward Mississippi River Center — filled with live animals, interactive exhibits, aquariums, and fascinating stories of the Mississippi River and its role in shaping our region. Best of all, every ticket is a 2-day pass, so you can take your time and see it all!
This package includes: 🌊 2 general admission passes (2-day) to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium 🏨 One overnight stay for 2 guests at a Dubuque Hotel ⛽ $25 Kwik Star Travel Card — valid at Kwik Star locations throughout Iowa
Please Note: Hotel accommodations are subject to blackout dates. Winner is responsible for applicable taxes, fees, and incidentals at check-in.
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
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