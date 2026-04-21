Tails & Treasures 2026 Online Auction

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Puja inicial
FMV: $3,999
🚲 Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 E-Bike Donated by Decorah Bicycles, 101 College Dr, Decorah, Iowa — Travis & Josie Greentree
Please Note: Listing is for this specific e-bike only and cannot be taken to Decorah Bicycles to exchange for cash value or a different size or model.
Meet your new favorite reason to be outside. This full-power e-bike was built for daily life — clean lines, upright comfort, and serious power. Commute, ride around town, or make up errands just to get back in the saddle.
⚡ Powerful — Turbo Full Power 2.0 motor and 710Wh battery. It's "4x You" — naturally amplifies your pedaling efforts with top speed of 28 mph.
🛋️ Smooth & Comfortable — Upright body position and smooth handling with an 80mm front suspension fork, higher volume tires, and plush suspension seatpost.
🔒 Secure — Anti-theft motor disable and lockable battery. Beat it, bandits.
🔋 Long Range — Up to 90 miles or 6.5 hours in eco mode.
📱 Smart — Real-time tuning and diagnostics.
Includes DRYTECH fenders, integrated LED lights, and rear HD rack compatible with child seats and trailers.
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
Puja inicial
FMV: $
🍝 Ace Kitchen Place Pantry Collection Donated by Ace Kitchen Place — 101 E. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Julie Spilde
Stock your kitchen with this delicious collection from Ace Kitchen Place's new Pantry store — Decorah's locally owned kitchen specialty shop dedicated to everything you need to complete a recipe from start to finish.
This collection includes pasta, sauce, bread sticks, olive oil, bread mix, and bruschetta seasoning — everything you need for a perfect Italian-inspired meal at home!
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products — a Decorah-based leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Puja inicial
FMV: $55
🎨 ArtHaus Gift Set — Ceramic Graduation Plate & Poetry Anthology Donated by ArtHaus — 107 W. Broadway Street, Decorah, Iowa — Shannon Dallenbach Durbin
A meaningful and unique gift from the heart of Decorah's arts community! This set includes a handcrafted ceramic graduation plate — embossed with a classic cap, diploma, and laurel wreath — and Live from the Elks, an ArtHaus poetry anthology celebrating local literary voices. An ArtHaus gift card is included to bring your plate to life — glazing is free!
A perfect gift for a graduate, art lover, or poetry enthusiast in your life.
ArtHaus is Decorah's home for the arts, connecting people through creativity for all ages.
⚙️ Sponsored by DECO Products, Decorah — North America's largest dedicated zinc die casting manufacturer, committed to excellence in both industry and community.
Puja inicial
FMV: $350
🧶 Large Handmade Macrame Wall Art Donated by a dedicated local artisan.
This stunning, one-of-a-kind macrame wall hanging was created exclusively for Tails & Treasures 2026 by a talented Northeast Iowa artisan who has generously supported HSNEI's mission for many years.
Rich navy, gold, and cream tones come together in intricate layered knotwork with cascading looped fringe — a timeless, versatile palette that complements virtually any home décor style. A natural driftwood dowel completes the piece elegantly.
Approximately 3' wide x 5' long — a true statement piece.
Perfect above a sofa, bed, or entryway console. Hanging hardware included.
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $50
🍔🎬 Barney's Bar & Grill & Fridley Theatres — Dinner & a Movie Donated by Barney's Bar & Grill — 3607 236th Ave, Burr Oak, Iowa — Trisha Ryan & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
Experience the local flavor of Burr Oak — then wear your Barney's pride to the movies!
Tucked into the heart of Winneshiek County, Barney's Bar & Grill is a beloved community gathering spot known for scratch-made comfort food, friendly hospitality, and a laid-back atmosphere that feels like home. Whether you're a regular or discovering this hidden gem for the first time, this package gives you the perfect excuse to visit.
This package includes: 👕 Barney's Bar & Grill branded T-shirt, size XL 🍔 $25 Barney's gift card 🎟️ 1 BOGO ticket to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
💥 Sponsored by Olson Explosives, Decorah — an industry leader in explosives products and services, and a proud supporter of the communities they call home.
Puja inicial
FMV: $25 🍺 Luana Tavern Gift Certificate 🍺 Donated by Luana Tavern, 301 Main Street, Luana, Iowa — Todd Olson
A true Clayton County gem! Luana Tavern is the kind of welcoming, friendly neighborhood bar that keeps locals coming back time and again — great food, cold drinks, and the warm small-town hospitality that makes every visit feel like catching up with old friends. Whether you're stopping in for a bite or settling in for the evening, Luana Tavern delivers the kind of genuine, unpretentious experience that Northeast Iowa does best.
This package includes: 🍺 One $25 Luana Tavern gift certificate
⚙️ Sponsored by DECO Products — North America's largest dedicated zinc die casting manufacturer, headquartered right here in Decorah, Iowa, and committed to excellence in both manufacturing and community.
Puja inicial
🧥 Decorah Hatchery Gift Certificate 🧥 Donated by Decorah Hatchery, 406 W. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Nathan Matter
Since 1923, the Decorah Hatchery has been an iconic part of downtown Decorah — what started as a literal chick hatchery over 100 years ago has transformed into one of Northeast Iowa's premier outdoor gear and clothing stores! Nathan stocks world-famous brands including Patagonia, Black Diamond, Smartwool, Chaco, Prana, Osprey, Hydro Flask, Simms, and Pendleton — everything you need to make the most of life in the Driftless region and beyond. Whether you're hiking, paddling, biking, or just looking great doing it, the Hatchery has you covered!
This package includes: 🧥 One Decorah Hatchery $25 gift certificate
👁️ Sponsored by Oneota Valley Family Eye Care — dedicated to preserving vision and providing compassionate, comprehensive eye care for families across Northeast Iowa.
Puja inicial
FMV: $68
🌮🎬 Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant & Fridley Theatres — Dinner & a Movie Donated by Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant, Decorah, Iowa — Martin Pena & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
Authentic Mexican cuisine followed by Hollywood entertainment — the perfect date night or family outing!
Don Jose's Family Mexican Restaurant has been a Decorah favorite for years, serving generous portions of delicious, authentic Mexican food in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
This package includes: 🌮 $50 Don Jose's gift card 🎟️ 2 BOGO tickets to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
💥 Sponsored by Olson Explosives, Decorah — an industry leader in explosives products and services, and a proud supporter of the communities they call home.
Puja inicial
FMV: $600
🏈 2025 Green Bay Packers Team-Signed Football Donated by the Green Bay Packers GiveBack Program
A must-have for any Packers fan — and a rare opportunity to own a piece of Packers history!
This official 2025 Green Bay Packers football bears the original signatures of the entire 2025 roster and coaching staff — including Head Coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst — obtained at the beginning of the 2025 regular season and transferred directly to the football.
Authenticity is certified by the Green Bay Packers GiveBack Program Certificate of Donation, included with this item.
Signatories include: The complete 2025 player roster and coaching staff — offense, defense, special teams, and strength & conditioning.
This is a display-worthy collectible that deserves a place of honor in any Packers fan's home or office. Go Pack Go! 🧀
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
Puja inicial
FMV: $35 🎉 Oriental Trading Company Gift Card 🎉 Donated by Oriental Trading Company, Omaha, Nebraska
Nobody delivers more fun! Oriental Trading Company has been America's go-to source for party supplies, toys, crafts, teaching supplies, home décor, and so much more for over 90 years. With thousands of products at unbeatable prices and free shipping on orders over $25, this gift card is perfect for teachers, party planners, craft lovers, or anyone who loves a great deal!
This package includes: 🎉 One $35 Oriental Trading Company gift card
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products, Decorah — a leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Puja inicial
FMV: $20
🦌 John Deere Metal Container Donated by Horsfall's Variety Store, Lansing, Iowa — Paul Horsfall
Nothing says Iowa like John Deere! This eye-catching green and yellow metal container — boldly branded with the iconic John Deere logo and "Like a Deer" — stands approximately 2.5 feet tall and makes a perfect planter, storage bin, or conversation piece for any farm enthusiast or John Deere fan.
Generously donated by Horsfall's Variety Store — one of Iowa's most unique shopping destinations, with over 1,000,000 items spread across two 100-year-old buildings in Lansing, Iowa. If they don't have it, it probably doesn't exist!
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products, Decorah — a leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Puja inicial
FMV: $24
☕🎬 Impact Coffee & Fridley Theatres — Coffee & a Movie Donated by Impact Coffee, Decorah, Iowa — Jeff & Anja Brown & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
Start with coffee, end with a movie — the perfect Decorah day!
Impact Coffee is Decorah's beloved locally owned coffee bar and roastery, roasting fresh small-batch coffee every Tuesday and Thursday. From specialty lattes and Nordic waffles to craft sandwiches, bagels, and cocktails — Impact is where Decorah comes together.
This package includes: ☕ $15 Impact Coffee gift card 🎟️ 1 BOGO ticket to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
⚙️ Sponsored by DECO Products, Decorah — North America's largest dedicated zinc die casting manufacturer, committed to excellence in both industry and community.casting manufacturer, committed to excellence in both industry and community.
Puja inicial
FMV: $25
🍺 Jimmy D's Bar & Grill — $25 Gift Certificate Donated by Jimmy D's Bar & Grill, 113 E. Main Street, Hawkeye, Iowa — Dave Novak
A Fayette County favorite with serious local charm! Jimmy D's is a beloved neighborhood bar and grill with great food, a lively atmosphere, and one of the best outdoor brick and concrete patios in Northeast Iowa. Rich with local history, friendly staff, and an owner known for keeping things fun, Jimmy D's is the kind of place you walk into as a stranger and leave as a regular.
And if you time it right — catch some live music on the patio too!
Enjoy your gift certificate toward great food, cold drinks, and good times!
This package includes: Jimmy D's $25 gift certificate
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products, Decorah — a leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Puja inicial
FMV: $50
🥧 Kozi Pie Shoppe — Gift Certificate Donated by Kozi Pie Shoppe, 213 W. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Liz Lesser (Chef Kozi)
Life is better with pie — especially when it's made by Chef Kozi!
Kozi Pie Shoppe is a true Decorah treasure — a family-run artisan pie shop where Chef Kozi and her four teens craft sweet pies, savory pies, quiche, and cakes using locally sourced ingredients from area farmers and producers. With 20 years in food and over a decade specializing in pies, Chef Kozi prides herself on quality, community, and the kind of love that only goes into a truly homemade pie.
Sweet, savory, or somewhere in between — use your gift certificate to find your favorite!
Open Friday–Sunday at the shoppe, and Monday & Wednesday at the Decorah Sales Barn Café.
This package includes: 🍣 $50 Kozi Pie Shoppe gift certificate
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $34
🍣🎬 Koreana Japanese Cuisine & Fridley Theatres — Dinner & a Movie Donated by Koreana Japanese Cuisine, 207 W. Water Street, Decorah, Iowa — Nika and Hyang Lee & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
A perfect date night in downtown Decorah — authentic Japanese cuisine followed by a night at the movies!
Koreana is a Decorah favorite, beloved for its creative original rolls, fresh sashimi, and satisfying entrees like teriyaki salmon and Mongolian beef. Start with edamame or gyoza, savor a beautifully crafted Koreana roll, and end the evening at Fridley Theatres!
This package includes: 🍣 $25 Koreana gift certificate 🎟️ 2 BOGO ticket to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $68
🐸🎬 La Rana Bistro & Fridley Theatres — Dinner & a Movie Donated by La Rana Bistro, 120 Washington Street, Decorah, Iowa — Carina Cavagnaro & Fridley Theatres — Decorah, Iowa
A perfect evening in downtown Decorah — exquisite bistro dining followed by a night at the movies!
La Rana Bistro is one of Decorah's most beloved dining destinations, offering an inspired menu of lunch and dinner selections in a warm, intimate atmosphere. With creative cocktails, fresh seasonal ingredients, and a menu that changes to reflect the best of each season, La Rana is the kind of place that makes any evening feel like a special occasion. Reservations recommended!
This package includes: 🐸 $50 La Rana Bistro gift certificate 🎟️ 2 BOGO ticket to Fridley Theatres — Decorah
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $15- $18
🍷 Empty Nest Winery Bottle of Wine 🍷 Donated by Empty Nest Winery, 1352 Apple Road, Waukon, Iowa — Dave and Pam Kruger
What started as a hobby when the Kruger kids "flew the coop" has blossomed into one of Northeast Iowa's most beloved wineries! Nestled on a century family farm in rural Waukon, the Krugers have been handcrafting small-batch, "True to the Fruit" wines since 2011 using an old-fashioned whole-berry fermentation process — no shortcuts, just real locally grown blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, elderberries, strawberries, black caps, and grapes. The result? Richer color, authentic aroma, and flavor that truly tastes like the fruit it came from.
With over 50 varieties of wines, ports, ciders, and sangrias — including 18 unfiltered straight berry wines — plus 13 craft beer taps, there's something for every palate. Their Bourbon Barrel Aged Elderberry Port even took home a Gold Medal in California! Sip, snack on free popcorn, play some games, and soak up the fun, laid-back atmosphere of the tasting room.
This package includes: 🍷 One bottle of Empty Nest Winery wine
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $95 🌊 The Landing, A Riverfront Inn — Northeast Iowa Romantic Escape 🌊 Donated by The Landing, A Riverfront Inn, 703 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa — Jamie Gamerdinger
Escape to one of Northeast Iowa's most enchanting hidden gems — a historic riverfront inn along the mighty Mississippi that guests call their "happy place!" Housed in a beautifully restored 1858 stone warehouse — once home to the Empire Pearl Button Works — The Landing blends rich history with rustic charm in a way that is truly one of a kind. Original stone walls, exposed wooden beams, colorful quilts, and pearl button memorabilia create a warm, intimate atmosphere that feels like stepping back in time.
Your king room awaits — complete with river views, a refrigerator, free WiFi, and access to the inn's dock, pontoons, and flat-bottom boats. Stroll Guttenberg's charming riverwalk, watch the barges drift by from the balcony, and let the Mississippi work its magic on you!
This package includes: 🌊 One-night stay in a king room at The Landing, A Riverfront Inn, Guttenberg, Iowa 🥐 $20 gift card for continental breakfast provisions from Bender's Foods, 619 U.S. 52, Guttenberg, IA- — courtesy of HSNEI
🐾 Sponsored in loving memory of Toby — a gentle, golden soul and devoted companion who left paw prints that will never fade. His legacy lives on in the senior pets he helps today.
Puja inicial
FMV: $4,994 ✈️ Exotic Getaway — 7-Night International Adventure ✈️ Donated by Charity Getaways
Dare to go somewhere extraordinary!
stunning 7-night getaway for two invites you to choose from four of the world's most breathtaking destinations — and up to 3 full years to make it happen!
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Lose yourself in the lush jungles, ancient temples, and crystal-clear waters of Bali, Indonesia; awaken every sense in the vibrant, colorful tapestry of culture and history that is Mumbai, India; feel the passion of tango-filled streets and stunning Andean landscapes in Buenos Aires, Argentina; or explore golden beaches, remarkable wildlife, and the wild heart of Australia's Gold Coast.
Each destination features beautiful 1-bedroom resort accommodations tailored to your preferences at the time of booking — with no pre-set blackout dates and the flexibility to travel when the time is right for you.
This package includes: ✈️ 7 nights for 2 guests in a 1-bedroom resort accommodation at your choice of Bali, Indonesia; Mumbai, India; Buenos Aires, Argentina; or Australia's Gold Coast. Valid year-round; peak season dates are subject to availability and surcharges may apply. Airfare, meals, taxes, fees, and personal expenses not included. See full terms and conditions at charitygetaways.com for complete details.
🏗️ Sponsored by Bruening Rock Products, Decorah — a leader in aggregate, construction, and civil engineering services, and a proud supporter of the communities they help build.
Ready for the next one! 🐾
Puja inicial
FMV: $20 🥢 Yen Hing Dragon Gift Certificate 🥢 Donated by Yen Hing Dragon, 9 Spring Avenue, Waukon, Iowa — Alan and Helen Lau
Craving something delicious? Yen Hing Dragon in downtown Waukon has been serving up freshly prepared, made-to-order Chinese cuisine since 2000 — with recipes shared among an extended family of over 80 restaurants nationwide. Their legendary Sesame Chicken comes straight from the famous Heaven Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Denver, and every dish is cooked fresh in a beautifully remodeled kitchen and served in a clean, friendly dining room. Dine in or carry out — either way, you're in for a treat!
This package includes: 🥢 One $20 Yen Hing Dragon gift certificate
⚖️ Sponsored by Trial Lawyers for Justice, Decorah — fighting for individuals and families while preserving justice and building stronger, more just communities.
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