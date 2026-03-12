Hope 7 Community Center

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Hope 7 Community Center

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Taste for Hope 7 Sponsorship

126 Campbell Ave #5726

Troy, NY 12180, USA

Comité de Honor
$250

Aparecerás en nuestras invitaciones y serás celebrado en nuestras redes sociales como un defensor líder del camino, demostrando tu apoyo e implicación en nuestra comunidad. La membresía en el Comité de Honor nos ayuda a garantizar que el evento no sea solo una noche de buena comida, sino una noche con un gran propósito.

The Michelin Star (Only One Available!)
$5,000

Exclusive presenting partnership for the Pinnacle of Supporters! Benefits include:

· Most Prominent Logo placement on invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral as “A Taste for Hope 7  presented by Your Company.”

·   Your organization's logo printed on napkins

· Your full-color advertisement on the back cover of our program

· Opportunity for a two-minute live address during the evening’s festivities

· Banner placement opportunity at the event (your banner)

· Your brochure or specialty item is distributed on tables at the event

·  One reserved table with 8 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

·  Two individuals from your company listed as Honorary Committee members

·  Opportunity to work with management to customize your sponsorship for additional recognition

The Executive Chefs
$3,000

For those who Lead the Way! Benefits include:

·  Extra-Large logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral

· a full-page color ad on our front or back inside cover (first-come-first-served)

· One reserved table and 6 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

·  Banner placement at the event (your banner)

·  Recognition from the podium at the event during at least two evening announcements

·  Brochure or specialty item placement

·  One individual from your company added to Honorary Committee listing


The Sous Chefs
$1,500

For Essential, Hardworking Partners! Benefits include:

·  Large logo placement  on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral

· a full-page color ad in the center spread of our program (first-come-first-served)

· One reserved table and 4 event registrations  names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

·  Mention during each of our event live announcements

· Your logo on signage the night of the event.

· A half-page color advertisement in our program

·  Mention during each of our event live announcements

The Artisans
$1,000

For Niche or Local Craft Loving Sponsors! Benefits include:

· Medium Logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral

· A half-page B/W ad in our event program

· Your logo on signage the night of the event

· 4 event registrations  (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

· Mention during each of our event live announcements

The Garnishes
$500

For Small, but Mighty Contributors Who Add that Finishing Touch! Benefits include:

·         Small Logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral

·         A 1/4-page B/W ad in our event program

·        Your logo on signage the night of the event

·         2 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

·         Mention during each of our event live announcements

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