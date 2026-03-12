Taste for Hope 7 Sponsorship

Exclusive presenting partnership for the Pinnacle of Supporters! Benefits include:

· Most Prominent Logo placement on invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral as “A Taste for Hope 7 presented by Your Company.”

· Your organization's logo printed on napkins

· Your full-color advertisement on the back cover of our program

· Opportunity for a two-minute live address during the evening’s festivities

· Banner placement opportunity at the event (your banner)

· Your brochure or specialty item is distributed on tables at the event

· One reserved table with 8 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)

· Two individuals from your company listed as Honorary Committee members

· Opportunity to work with management to customize your sponsorship for additional recognition