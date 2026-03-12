Taste for Hope 7 Sponsorship

Acerca de este evento
Aparecerás en nuestras invitaciones y serás celebrado en nuestras redes sociales como un defensor líder del camino, demostrando tu apoyo e implicación en nuestra comunidad. La membresía en el Comité de Honor nos ayuda a garantizar que el evento no sea solo una noche de buena comida, sino una noche con un gran propósito.
Exclusive presenting partnership for the Pinnacle of Supporters! Benefits include:
· Most Prominent Logo placement on invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral as “A Taste for Hope 7 presented by Your Company.”
· Your organization's logo printed on napkins
· Your full-color advertisement on the back cover of our program
· Opportunity for a two-minute live address during the evening’s festivities
· Banner placement opportunity at the event (your banner)
· Your brochure or specialty item is distributed on tables at the event
· One reserved table with 8 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)
· Two individuals from your company listed as Honorary Committee members
· Opportunity to work with management to customize your sponsorship for additional recognition
For those who Lead the Way! Benefits include:
· Extra-Large logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral
· a full-page color ad on our front or back inside cover (first-come-first-served)
· One reserved table and 6 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)
· Banner placement at the event (your banner)
· Recognition from the podium at the event during at least two evening announcements
· Brochure or specialty item placement
· One individual from your company added to Honorary Committee listing
For Essential, Hardworking Partners! Benefits include:
· Large logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral
· a full-page color ad in the center spread of our program (first-come-first-served)
· One reserved table and 4 event registrations names of attendees to be provided by May 10)
· Mention during each of our event live announcements
· Your logo on signage the night of the event.
· A half-page color advertisement in our program
· Mention during each of our event live announcements
For Niche or Local Craft Loving Sponsors! Benefits include:
· Medium Logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral
· A half-page B/W ad in our event program
· Your logo on signage the night of the event
· 4 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)
· Mention during each of our event live announcements
For Small, but Mighty Contributors Who Add that Finishing Touch! Benefits include:
· Small Logo placement on our invitations, journal, signage, website, social media and other collateral
· A 1/4-page B/W ad in our event program
· Your logo on signage the night of the event
· 2 event registrations (names of attendees to be provided by May 10)
· Mention during each of our event live announcements
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!