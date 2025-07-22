Tee Up 4 Veterans

7101 Supra Dr SW

Albany, OR 97321, USA

10am Session: Team of 4
$250

Grants entry to the event for Golf Session #1. Check in begins at 9:00am, with a Shotgun Start of 10:00am. This Team ticket is for 4 players. You can purchase multiple team tickets.

11:30am Session: Team of 4
$250

Grants entry to the event for Golf Session #2. Check in begins at 10:30am, with a Shotgun Start of 11:30am. This Team ticket is for 4 players. You can purchase multiple team tickets.

1:00pm Session: Team of 4
$250

Grants entry to the event for Golf Session #3. Check in begins at 12:00pm, with a Shotgun Start of 1:00pm. This Team ticket is for 4 players. You can purchase multiple team tickets.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing