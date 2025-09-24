Territorial Young Marines Annual Birthday Ball - 2025

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Yuma, AZ 85365, USA
Cena y acceso completo al evento.
Cena y acceso completo al evento.
Cena y una mesa reservada para un grupo de 8 personas.
Estos boletos son para nuestros Jóvenes Marines o Voluntarios Adultos. No hay costo para este boleto ya que la unidad está cubriendo ese gasto. ¡Feliz cumpleaños Jóvenes Marines!
These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.
These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!