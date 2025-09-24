Territorial Young Marines

Territorial Young Marines

Territorial Young Marines Annual Birthday Ball - 2025

1917 W 32nd St

Yuma, AZ 85365, USA

Admisión para Niños Menores de 12 Años
$15

Cena y acceso completo al evento.

Admisión para Adultos
$25

Cena y acceso completo al evento.

Admisión Mesa para 8 Personas
$175
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Cena y una mesa reservada para un grupo de 8 personas.

Joven Marino o Voluntario Adulto
Gratuito

Estos boletos son para nuestros Jóvenes Marines o Voluntarios Adultos. No hay costo para este boleto ya que la unidad está cubriendo ese gasto. ¡Feliz cumpleaños Jóvenes Marines!

Pay at the Door Child (12 and under) Ticket - $15.00
Gratuito

These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.

Pay at the Door Adult Ticket - $25.00
Gratuito

These tickets are for people that have made arrangements with the Unit Commander to pay at the door or other special arrangements. If you select this ticket type and we do not have an agreement in place, we will cancel your ticket.

