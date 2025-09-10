Looky Here Inc

Organizado por

Looky Here Inc

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

The 2026 Mirada Aquí Subasta de Arte.

Lugar de recogida

28 Chapman St, Greenfield, MA 01301, USA

"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong item
"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong
$68

Puja inicial

"Big Dog (Little Dog)" by John Armstrong

Acrylic on Panel

9"x7"

Valued at $225

"seraphim" by Lucia Love item
"seraphim" by Lucia Love
$75

Puja inicial

"seraphim" by Lucia Love

Ink and Gouache on paper

Valued at $250

"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman item
"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Puja inicial

"View from Round Mountain" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic in Canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

"SIN TÍTULO" 1993 por Karen Axtell item
"SIN TÍTULO" 1993 por Karen Axtell
$90

Puja inicial

"SIN TÍTULO" 1993 por Karen Axtell. Óleo sobre lienzo

12"x17"

Valorado en $300

"Untitled" by Julia Zanes item
"Untitled" by Julia Zanes
$90

Puja inicial

"Untitled" by Julia Zanes

8"x8"

Egg Tempera and Gold Leaf on Board

Valued at $300

“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones item
“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones item
“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones
$30

Puja inicial

“Lightgarden” by Tayler Jones

16.5 x12.5 print 

(In a 21x17 frame)

Valued at  $100

"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman item
"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Puja inicial

"Still Life with Alien" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic on canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson item
Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson
$15

Puja inicial

Print by Ian Paul Roger Nelson

Hand-Stamped Art Print

Valued at $50

"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber item
"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber
$60

Puja inicial

"Birds Of A Feather" by Charlotte Treiber

Dimensions: 12" x 16"

Material: Watercolor & ink on paper

Valued at $200.00

"Neptune" by Colin Brant item
"Neptune" by Colin Brant
$150

Puja inicial

"Neptune" by Colin Brant

Oil on canvas

14" x 16"

Valued at $500

Mobile by Noah Brookman item
Mobile by Noah Brookman
$22

Puja inicial

Wood, beads and string mobile 11"x7"

by Noah Brookman

Valued at $75

"Warm Squares" by Kate Nadel item
"Warm Squares" by Kate Nadel
$25

Puja inicial

Kate Nadel

"Warm Squares"

approx 17x17 inches

cotton fabric, cotton batting, cotton thread, wooden dowel for hanging on the back

$75 value

"Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2" by Cynthia Foxmays item
"Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2" by Cynthia Foxmays
$66

Puja inicial

Colorful Distraction Series: Painting 2  

by Cynthia Foxmays

Materials: acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 12” x 24”

Monetary Value: $220

"Brick Wall" by Amy Borezo item
"Brick Wall" by Amy Borezo
$45

Puja inicial

Amy Borezo

Brick Wall

Trace monotype on paper

8 x 10”

2025

$150

"Untitled" by Josh Burkett item
"Untitled" by Josh Burkett
$40

Puja inicial

"Untitled" by Josh Burkette

Framed collage painting 16"x12"

Valued at $135

"Sin título" Chelsea Granger item
"Sin título" Chelsea Granger
$15

Puja inicial

Impresión archivada y firmada por Chelsea Granger.

8"x10"

Valorado en $50

Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May item
Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May
$60

Puja inicial

Berkshire & Eastern East Deerfield Yard, Deerfield, MA, May 2024

by Trevor Powers

5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative

11"x14" frame

Valued at $200

"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman item
"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman
$75

Puja inicial

"Brick Beach" by Hannah Brookman

Acrylic on canvas

16"x20"

Valued at $250

'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen item
'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen item
'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen
$60

Puja inicial

'River and Park Monotype' by Candace Jensen

23" x16.5" print, framed

experimental monotype with ink, dry pigment, polaroid, & coffee on Rives BFK

2017

Valued at $200

Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024 item
Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024
$60

Puja inicial

Near Ice Cream Alley, Greenfield, MA, August 2024

By Trevor Powers

5"x7" digital c-print from 35mm negative

11"x14" frame

Valued at $200

Families by Jo Dery item
Families by Jo Dery
$15

Puja inicial

Screen Print from an edition of 45.


Monetary Value $50

'widening circles' by Candace Jensen item
'widening circles' by Candace Jensen item
'widening circles' by Candace Jensen
$9

Puja inicial

'widening circles' by Candace Jensen

23 x 12.75" print, framed

letterpress print with hand-set lead and wood type on somerset paper

RM Rilke quote translated by Joanna Macy and Anita Barrows

edition of 8

2023

$250

"What World" by Mary C. item
"What World" by Mary C. item
"What World" by Mary C.
$90

Puja inicial

"What World" by Mary C.

Digital Print of 35mm photo

Framed 28"x39"

Valued at $300


"Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind item
"Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind
$15

Puja inicial

Beach Baby" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind item
"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind
$15

Puja inicial

"Baby Butt" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind item
"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind
$15

Puja inicial

"Surf Baby" by Danica Eskind

12x12

Material: photosensitive dyes, fabric

Monetary Value: $50

"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond item
"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond
$60

Puja inicial

"Third Eye" by Levi Diamond

Mixed Media with Marshmallows

Framed 21.5" 16.5"

Valued at $200

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