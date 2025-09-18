The 2025 Looky Here Art Auction (MORE ART!)

28 Chapman St, Greenfield, MA 01301, USA

Argus platter (NOBODY IS FREE UNTIL EVERYBODY IS FREE)
$45

Esther S White

Argus platter (NOBODY IS FREE UNTIL EVERYBODY IS FREE)

13" diameter

Stoneware platter, slab-built with slip decoration, eye motifs

retail value $150


Hand-built, one-of-a-kind stoneware plate with paper-resist slip eye motifs. Decorated on both sides. Underside carved with a message of solidarity. Black slip on white stoneware with clear glaze. 13" diameter with a hefty rim, easy to pick up, lightweight for its size.


Can be used on your table for a seder, any special occasion (aka everyday), or displayed on the wall. Shipped with a wire for hanging installed (easily removed). Food-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe finish. This platter is made to be enjoyed!


Glaze imperfection on the bottom edge of the rim (shown in detail photos). Will not affect the durability or function of this plate, but don't want you to be surprised!

"Self Love" by Celia Lucci
$10

"Self Love" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

Dark Green Girl in Grass by Olivia Hamilton
$150

Dark Green Girl in Grass by Olivia Hamilton

10" x 10", Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500

Sorcerer Squatting and Sniffing by Olivia Hamilton
$150

Sorcerer Squatting and Sniffing by Olivia Hamilton

10" x 10" Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500

"Self Confidence" by Celia Lucci
$10

"Self Confidence" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

"Canada" by Mary C.
$60

"Canada" by Mary C.

Digital Print of 35mm photo

Framed 22.5"x28.5"

Valued at $200

Spying on a Secret World, by Olivia Hamilton
$300

Spying on a Secret World, by Olivia Hamilton

43" x 50.5", Oil on Canvas, 2025. Valued at $900

"Rope Bunny" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
$10

"Rope Bunny" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

“Kasey at the River” by LMc
$44

“Kasey at the River” by LMc gouache on paper, framed 8x11

Valued at $150

“NYC Good Dog” by LMc
$44

“NYC Good Dog” by LMc gouache on paper, framed 8x11

Valued at $150

"Energy Transmutation" by Celia Lucci
$10

"Energy Transmutation" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

Green Girl with Limbs, by Olivia Hamilton
$150

Green Girl with Limbs, by Olivia Hamilton

10" x 8", Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500

"Kitchen Scene, Watching Dogs"
$15

"Kitchen Scene, Watching Dogs" by Julio Neijens.

11" x 14" Charcoal on Paper.

Valued at 50$

"Fort River Bridge" by Julio Neijens
$22

"Fort River Bridge" by Julio Neijens

Charcoal on Paper, 12" x 18"

$75

"Fossil's Dream II" by Zosia Kochanski
$105

Zosia Kochanski

"Fossil's Dream II"

16"x20"

Acrylic on Canvas 

Valued at $350

"Self Care" by Celia Lucci
$10

"Self Care" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

"Dim Sum" by Mary C.
$45

"Dim Sum" by Mary C.

Framed Digital Print

10"x8.5"

Valued at $150

◍ Triple Nickel Timers ◍ by Michael Reed
$15

Michael Reed

 ◍ Triple Nickel Timers ◍ noisemaker toy

Monetary Value: $50

"Land is the Basis of Nationhood"
$90

Katherine Leung

"Land is the Basis of Nationhood"

Dimensions: 20.5x9 inches, Acrylic

Valued at $300

More info: Land is the Basis of Nationhood is the first line of Settlers by J. Sakai

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (1)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (1) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (2)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (2) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (3)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (3) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (4)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (4) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (5)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (5) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (6)
$9

Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (6) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)

11x17" paper and (printer) ink

Value: $30

GLANCE" 1992 by Karen Axtell
$120

GLANCE" 1992 by Karen Axtell

Mixed Media on canvas

14"x20"

Valued at $400

"IN FLUX" 1992 by Karen Axtell
$120

"IN FLUX" 1992 by Karen Axtell

Mixed Media on canvas

20"X13"

Valued at $400

"Soft Pinks and Purples" Scarf by Took Storm.
$25

"Soft Pinks and Purples" Scarf by Took Storm.

5" wide x 7' long

Wool and Silk blend.

Inspired by the double weft of juggling roles in one's life.

Took Storm is a disabled genderqueer weaver who draws inspiration from nature, his found family, and the twisty turns of life that led them here.

Valued at $85

"Self EmPOWERment" by Celia Lucci
$10

"Self EmPOWERment" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection 

Dimensions: approx. 
11"x17" and 8"x11" 

Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's

Monetary value: $30

"Guardians" by Mary C.
$60

"Guardians" by Mary C.

18"x25" framed digital print

Valued at $200

"Greenfield" by Mary C.
$60

"Greenfield" by Mary C.

19"x25" Framed Digital Print

Valued at $200

"neat little chaos" by  Cynthia Foxmays
$18

"neat little chaos" by  Cynthia Foxmays

Materials: acrylic on canvas

Dimensions: 5”x 7”

Monetary value: $60

"Free Gaza" by Sarah Wisby
$30

Ink on Paper

Framed 11"x14"

Valued at $100

Chimney Sweep by Jo Dery
$15

Mixed Media Print

11" x 15"

Valued at $50

Vision by Jo Dery
$5

Risograph Print

11"x15"

$15

Ghosts (Rat 鼠) by Eva Lin Fahey 张雯林
$360

Ghosts (Rat 鼠) by Eva Lin Fahey 张雯林

w24xh20" acrylic on linen panel

Valued at $1,200

"Heart Song" by Lena Mac
$60

"Heart Song" by Lena Mac

12 color silkscreen on Mohawk Eggshell Intense White 270g paper

50x70cm

26/50 Hand-pulled edition in Bogotá, Colombia.

Made in collaboration with Peregrino Print Society.

Valued at $200

Clown Jar by Ellen Lucier
$30

Ceramic Clown Jar vy Ellen Lucier

Valued at $100

Fort River Bridge by Julio Neijens
$22

Fort River Bridge by Julio Neijens

Charcoal on Paper, 12" x 18"

Valued at $75


Kitchen Scene, Watching Dogs by Julio Neijens
$15

Kitchen Scene, Watching Dogs by Julio Neijens

11" x 14" Charcoal on Paper.

Valued at 50$

