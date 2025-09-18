auctionV2.input.startingBid
Esther S White
Argus platter (NOBODY IS FREE UNTIL EVERYBODY IS FREE)
13" diameter
Stoneware platter, slab-built with slip decoration, eye motifs
retail value $150
Hand-built, one-of-a-kind stoneware plate with paper-resist slip eye motifs. Decorated on both sides. Underside carved with a message of solidarity. Black slip on white stoneware with clear glaze. 13" diameter with a hefty rim, easy to pick up, lightweight for its size.
Can be used on your table for a seder, any special occasion (aka everyday), or displayed on the wall. Shipped with a wire for hanging installed (easily removed). Food-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe finish. This platter is made to be enjoyed!
Glaze imperfection on the bottom edge of the rim (shown in detail photos). Will not affect the durability or function of this plate, but don't want you to be surprised!
"Self Love" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
Dark Green Girl in Grass by Olivia Hamilton
10" x 10", Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500
Sorcerer Squatting and Sniffing by Olivia Hamilton
10" x 10" Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500
"Self Confidence" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
"Canada" by Mary C.
Digital Print of 35mm photo
Framed 22.5"x28.5"
Valued at $200
Spying on a Secret World, by Olivia Hamilton
43" x 50.5", Oil on Canvas, 2025. Valued at $900
"Rope Bunny" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
“Kasey at the River” by LMc gouache on paper, framed 8x11
Valued at $150
“NYC Good Dog” by LMc gouache on paper, framed 8x11
Valued at $150
"Energy Transmutation" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
Green Girl with Limbs, by Olivia Hamilton
10" x 8", Gouache on Panel, 2025. Valued at $500
"Kitchen Scene, Watching Dogs" by Julio Neijens.
11" x 14" Charcoal on Paper.
Valued at 50$
"Fort River Bridge" by Julio Neijens
Charcoal on Paper, 12" x 18"
$75
Zosia Kochanski
"Fossil's Dream II"
16"x20"
Acrylic on Canvas
Valued at $350
"Self Care" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
"Dim Sum" by Mary C.
Framed Digital Print
10"x8.5"
Valued at $150
Michael Reed
◍ Triple Nickel Timers ◍ noisemaker toy
Monetary Value: $50
Katherine Leung
"Land is the Basis of Nationhood"
Dimensions: 20.5x9 inches, Acrylic
Valued at $300
More info: Land is the Basis of Nationhood is the first line of Settlers by J. Sakai
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (1) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (2) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (3) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (4) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (5) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
Works from On Flora, On Larger Paper (6) by Alison Baitz (Saint Lydia)
11x17" paper and (printer) ink
Value: $30
GLANCE" 1992 by Karen Axtell
Mixed Media on canvas
14"x20"
Valued at $400
"IN FLUX" 1992 by Karen Axtell
Mixed Media on canvas
20"X13"
Valued at $400
"Soft Pinks and Purples" Scarf by Took Storm.
5" wide x 7' long
Wool and Silk blend.
Inspired by the double weft of juggling roles in one's life.
Took Storm is a disabled genderqueer weaver who draws inspiration from nature, his found family, and the twisty turns of life that led them here.
Valued at $85
"Self EmPOWERment" by Celia Lucci from the "EMBODIED" collection
Dimensions: approx.
11"x17" and 8"x11"
Material: prints on matte card-stock with protective sleeve's
Monetary value: $30
"Guardians" by Mary C.
18"x25" framed digital print
Valued at $200
"Greenfield" by Mary C.
19"x25" Framed Digital Print
Valued at $200
"neat little chaos" by Cynthia Foxmays
Materials: acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 5”x 7”
Monetary value: $60
Ink on Paper
Framed 11"x14"
Valued at $100
Mixed Media Print
11" x 15"
Valued at $50
Risograph Print
11"x15"
$15
Ghosts (Rat 鼠) by Eva Lin Fahey 张雯林
w24xh20" acrylic on linen panel
Valued at $1,200
"Heart Song" by Lena Mac
12 color silkscreen on Mohawk Eggshell Intense White 270g paper
50x70cm
26/50 Hand-pulled edition in Bogotá, Colombia.
Made in collaboration with Peregrino Print Society.
Valued at $200
Ceramic Clown Jar vy Ellen Lucier
Valued at $100
