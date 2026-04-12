La 20ª Vuelta: Dos Décadas de Hierro y Asfalto

The 20-Year Breakaway: A Visual History of the Major Taylor Iron Riders

Step inside the archive of a New York City legend. This landmark exhibition at 128 Rivington Street is the first-ever showcase of the Major Taylor Iron Riders' twenty-year journey. From our 2006 Brooklyn roots to our standing today as the most sought-after Major Taylor club in the nation, this is a visual deep dive into the grit and glory of NYC cycling.

What to Expect: