Major Taylor Development Team Inc

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Major Taylor Development Team Inc

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La 20ª Vuelta: Dos Décadas de Hierro y Asfalto

128 Rivington St

New York, NY 10002, USA

General Admission
$25

The 20-Year Breakaway: A Visual History of the Major Taylor Iron Riders

Step inside the archive of a New York City legend. This landmark exhibition at 128 Rivington Street is the first-ever showcase of the Major Taylor Iron Riders' twenty-year journey. From our 2006 Brooklyn roots to our standing today as the most sought-after Major Taylor club in the nation, this is a visual deep dive into the grit and glory of NYC cycling.

What to Expect:

  • The Vault: A curated collection of vintage cycling kits, rare memorabilia, and historic photography.
  • The Legacy: An exploration of how the barrier-breaking spirit of Marshall "Major" Taylor fuels our mission today.
  • The Culture: A tribute to the vibrant NYC energy and Caribbean soul that defines our club’s DNA.
  • The Impact: Highlights from two decades of mentoring youth cyclists in all five Boro's.
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