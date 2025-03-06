Exclusive Red Carpet Entrance: Skip the line and enjoy a VIP experience with a dedicated entrance to the event. Premium Seating: Enjoy prime seating for the gala, ensuring the best views of the performances, speakers, and special moments throughout the evening. VIP Reception: Attend an exclusive pre-event reception with performers, and distinguished guests. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to mingle. VIP Gift Bag: Receive a luxurious gift bag filled with exclusive items, memorabilia, and special surprises. Priority Auction Bidding: Get early access to bid on exclusive auction items, ensuring you have the first pick of the most coveted items. With your VIP ticket, you’ll experience the evening like a true celebrity and make an even bigger impact on Pathways Studio Life Center. We can’t wait to celebrate and create lasting memories with you!

Exclusive Red Carpet Entrance: Skip the line and enjoy a VIP experience with a dedicated entrance to the event. Premium Seating: Enjoy prime seating for the gala, ensuring the best views of the performances, speakers, and special moments throughout the evening. VIP Reception: Attend an exclusive pre-event reception with performers, and distinguished guests. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to mingle. VIP Gift Bag: Receive a luxurious gift bag filled with exclusive items, memorabilia, and special surprises. Priority Auction Bidding: Get early access to bid on exclusive auction items, ensuring you have the first pick of the most coveted items. With your VIP ticket, you’ll experience the evening like a true celebrity and make an even bigger impact on Pathways Studio Life Center. We can’t wait to celebrate and create lasting memories with you!

seeMoreDetailsMobile