El Subasta Silenciosa del Proyecto de Continuación

donado por Jake Stockton
This one-of-a-kind journal was custom made by The Cont;nuation Project, a local initiative dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and healing through creativity. Each page is a reminder that reflection, expression, and continuation are powerful acts of care — for ourselves and for one another.
Your bid not only brings home a meaningful keepsake but also supports the important work of mental health advocacy in our community.
Show your Idaho spirit with this artisan-made gift basket featuring two custom hats with interchangeable emblems, a small handcrafted bag, and a locally made apron. Each piece is created with care by Idaho Home Made, blending craftsmanship and community in every detail. A unique and heartfelt gift that celebrates the best of Idaho talent.
Custom Gift Basket generously donated by Amanda Wells @thattinytatgirl
Thanks to Wahooz Family Fun Zone, you can experience a full day of unlimited fun with two unlimited fun passes! Spend the day exploring every attraction — race, play, and laugh your way through one of the Treasure Valley’s most loved destinations for family entertainment.
A Boise State football signed by some of its players and head coach Spencer Danielson
