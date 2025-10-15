<span>Los Fundadores de The Davis Crew Kittens, Inc.</span>

Each coupon saves money. Most are “BOGO” coupons—buy one get one free—or a set dollar amount off of a meal or a service. Some of the coupons take $20 or more off, so in using the coupon book just twice, a person will make their money back. They really are good money savers!

If you have never seen these books, they are books full of coupons for Morgantown area restaurants and other businesses. (Full list in comments)

These books sell for $40 and are good for one whole year—so until November of 2026.

TDCK will earn $10 off of each book we sell!