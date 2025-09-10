The Ego Project Fundation Co. 's shop

Dislexia Consultation
$105

In this 45-minute consultation, we will:


  • Discuss your child’s current challenges and strengths.
  • Identify early signs of dyslexia and related learning barriers.
  • Review home and school routines that may affect progress.
  • Provide immediate strategies you can begin using right away.
  • Outline the next steps toward a structured intervention plan.



👉 This session is not generic advice — it is a focused diagnostic conversation designed to give you clarity, direction, and practical tools from the very first meeting.


