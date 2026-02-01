SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation

Organizado por

SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation

Acerca de este evento

El Futuro de las Mujeres en STEM - TEDTALK/Panel

4201 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

Admisión General
Gratuito

Disfruta del programa completo con información cercana, educación y recursos que utilizarás de inmediato en tus equipos/organizaciones.

Círculo de Estrategia de Alto Nivel para Líderes Ejecutivos/Líderes de Finanzas
Gratuito

¿Cómo entramos? ¿A quién recurrimos? ¿Dónde están las colaboraciones? ¿Quiénes son los mejores socios? ¿Financiación? ¿Servicios? Productos? ¡Resultados en tiempo real!

IMPACT Sponsor
$1,000

High-level networking.

2 tickets to private speaker reception, March 4th, 5p-7p.

Logo event branding.

Info/Vendor table, March 5th. 200 + in attendance. Set-up: 7:15a.

LinkedIn Mention, with tag.

2 tickets to Exec Leaders/Funding Circle, March 6th-10a-12p. Light refreshments will be served.

Post Press Release Mention.

Digital Post IMPACT Report.

Digital Group Photo with Speakers & Special Guests.

VOLUNTEER
Paga lo que puedas

Be part of our IMPACT and SHINE. Meet expert leaders, civic, public and private leaders. Be part of the logical team to ensure the day(s) run smoothly with great intentionality. Info Session will take place March 2, 5pm - Ion Houston.

Añadir una donación para SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation

$

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