El Futuro de las Mujeres en STEM - TEDTALK/Panel

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Disfruta del programa completo con información cercana, educación y recursos que utilizarás de inmediato en tus equipos/organizaciones.
¿Cómo entramos? ¿A quién recurrimos? ¿Dónde están las colaboraciones? ¿Quiénes son los mejores socios? ¿Financiación? ¿Servicios? Productos? ¡Resultados en tiempo real!
High-level networking.
2 tickets to private speaker reception, March 4th, 5p-7p.
Logo event branding.
Info/Vendor table, March 5th. 200 + in attendance. Set-up: 7:15a.
LinkedIn Mention, with tag.
2 tickets to Exec Leaders/Funding Circle, March 6th-10a-12p. Light refreshments will be served.
Post Press Release Mention.
Digital Post IMPACT Report.
Digital Group Photo with Speakers & Special Guests.
Be part of our IMPACT and SHINE. Meet expert leaders, civic, public and private leaders. Be part of the logical team to ensure the day(s) run smoothly with great intentionality. Info Session will take place March 2, 5pm - Ion Houston.
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!