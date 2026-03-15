Csra Economic Opportunity Authority Inc

Organizado por

Csra Economic Opportunity Authority Inc

El Gatsby Royale

598 Telfair St

Augusta, GA 30901, USA

Admisión General
$60
Disponible hasta 15 may
Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.
Mesa
$430
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIPs.
Yellow Chip Sponsor — $3,000 and above
Paga lo que puedas
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala


-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event


-Recognition as a premier sponsor in the program booklet


-Full-page advertisement in the program booklet

Purple Chip Sponsor — $1,000 – $2,999
Paga lo que puedas
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

-Table seating for eight at the National Community Action Gala


-Announcement of sponsorship level during the event


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Half-page advertisement in the program booklet

Black Chip Sponsor — $500 – $999
Paga lo que puedas
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

-Four tickets to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Quarter-page advertisement in the program booklet

Green Chip Sponsor — $250 – $499
Paga lo que puedas
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

-Two tickets to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet


-Business card advertisement in the program booklet

Blue Chip Sponsor / Community Champion — $100 – $249
Paga lo que puedas

-One ticket to the National Community Action Gala


-Recognition in the program booklet

Program Booklet Advertising - Full Page
$500

5” × 8”

Program Booklet Advertising - Half Page Horizontal
$250

5” × 3.75”

Program Booklet Advertising - Quarter Page
$125

$125

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