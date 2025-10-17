<p>La Banda GPHS Presenta: ¡Dallas Brass en Vivo!</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Enjoy an unforgettable night of music with the Glacier Peak High School and Valley View Middle School Bands performing alongside the incredible Dallas Brass! One ticket admits a single guest.
Bring the whole family for a fantastic evening of live music! Admission for all members of the same household to experience our GPHS and Valley View Bands performing with Dallas Brass.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!