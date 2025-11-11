San Antonio Roundup

San Antonio Roundup

El espectáculo "The Ho-Ho-Ho Holi-gay Show".

14700 San Pedro Ave

San Antonio, TX 78232, USA

Regular Seating
$20
Asiento Preferente Early-Bird
$25

Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIP.

Soda
$2

One can of soda, or, as our neighbors to the north call it, "pop." There may be some options.

Topo Chico
$3

One bottle of fizzy water. It comes in a glass bottle. Fancy.

Water
$1

A bottle that contains water.

Mexican Hot Chocolate
$4

What makes it "Mexican," you ask? According to SARU's culinary historians, the original recipe was lost hundreds of years ago. Since then, legions of abuelas have come up with their own recipe. Ours has organic Mexican cocoa

Hot Dog
$2

It's a hot dog. Not much else to say about it.

Chili Dog
$3

It's a hot dog with chili and, I guess, cheese, if you want it.

Frito Pie
$2

It's a bag of salty corn chips with some chili and, probably, cheese.

Two Tamales
$3

The "tamal," a vital and portable food to many ancient Mesoamerican cultures, comes without toppings.

Tamales with Toppings
$5

This variation on the ancient "tamal," or as the Nahuatl called it, "tamalli," comes with toppings (like chili and stuff).

Chili
$3

Ernest labored hours over this, y'all; show him some love.

Nachos
$3

Salty tortilla chips covered in yellow cheese. I think it's yellow.

Fully loaded nachos
$5

It's nachos with stuff on them, probably chili.

Hostess Cakes
$2

A cornucopia of offerings. Which will you choose?

Cookies
$3

You get two cookies. They're from some famous bakery.

Diva Tickets
$1

One ticket equals one dollar to support your local drag performer.

Añadir una donación para San Antonio Roundup

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!