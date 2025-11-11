El espectáculo "The Ho-Ho-Ho Holi-gay Show".

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
San Antonio, TX 78232, USA
Entrada prioritaria, asientos reservados y acceso a áreas exclusivas para VIP.
One can of soda, or, as our neighbors to the north call it, "pop." There may be some options.
One bottle of fizzy water. It comes in a glass bottle. Fancy.
A bottle that contains water.
What makes it "Mexican," you ask? According to SARU's culinary historians, the original recipe was lost hundreds of years ago. Since then, legions of abuelas have come up with their own recipe. Ours has organic Mexican cocoa
It's a hot dog. Not much else to say about it.
It's a hot dog with chili and, I guess, cheese, if you want it.
It's a bag of salty corn chips with some chili and, probably, cheese.
The "tamal," a vital and portable food to many ancient Mesoamerican cultures, comes without toppings.
This variation on the ancient "tamal," or as the Nahuatl called it, "tamalli," comes with toppings (like chili and stuff).
Ernest labored hours over this, y'all; show him some love.
Salty tortilla chips covered in yellow cheese. I think it's yellow.
It's nachos with stuff on them, probably chili.
A cornucopia of offerings. Which will you choose?
You get two cookies. They're from some famous bakery.
One ticket equals one dollar to support your local drag performer.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!