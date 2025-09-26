MHS Theatre Fund

Organizado por

MHS Theatre Fund

Acerca de este evento

La Obra que Sale Mal: Edición de Escuela Secundaria

120 Silver Lake Rd

Middletown, DE 19709, USA

Adult Ticket - GA
$12

General admission for adults. Come support Middletown High School Theatre and enjoy an evening of laughter and fun!


Note: Zeffy is a free platform that allows us to collect 100% of your donation or ticket purchase. They include an optional tip to support their service — but you are not required to pay it.


If you prefer not to leave a tip, simply select "Other" and enter $0 at checkout.

Student and Senior Ticket - GA
$10

Discounted rate available for students (with valid ID) and seniors. Enjoy the show at a special price!


Note: Zeffy is a free platform that allows us to collect 100% of your donation or ticket purchase. They include an optional tip to support their service — but you are not required to pay it.


If you prefer not to leave a tip, simply select "Other" and enter $0 at checkout.

Añadir una donación para MHS Theatre Fund

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!