<span>El Poder de la Independencia: Una Experiencia en Vivo Celebrando 50 Años</span>

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Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.
Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.
General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.
General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.
This ticket is good for two individual entries. General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.
Join us on April 16 as we Kickoff 50 Years of Impact!
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!