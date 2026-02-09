Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

Organizado por

Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

Acerca de este evento

<span>El Poder de la Independencia: Una Experiencia en Vivo Celebrando 50 Años</span>

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
  • Named as the exclusive presenting sponsor
  • Exclusive recognition in all event materials
  • Opportunity for company representative to present welcome speech during program
  • Exclusive opportunity to distribute promotion
  • Digital recognition in event-related emails
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program ad (Full Page)
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage
  • Event presentation recognition
Premier Impact Sponsor
$15,000
  • Opportunity for key company representatives to attend and be recognized
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program ad (Half Page)
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event Signage
  • Event presentation recognition
  • Sponsorship of the Kick Off Cocktail Social
Community Excellence Sponsor
$10,000
  • Eight (8) VIP event tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo placement in the program
  • Printed program ad (Quarter Page)
  • Event signage recognition
  • Logo inclusion in the event presentation and on-screen visuals
  • Recognition on CIL’s website
Advocacy Sponsor
$7,500
  • Opportunity for key company representatives to attend and be recognized
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage recognition
  • Event presentation recognition
Support Circle Sponsor
$5,000
  • 8 tickets
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social Media recognition
  • Printed program recognition
  • Event signage
  • Event Presentation recognition
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$3,500
  • Logo on cocktail signage
  • Two tickets to the event
  • Recognition during welcome
  • Program listing
  • Social media thank-you
Station Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo on all experience signage
  • Two tickets to the event
  • Recognition during welcome
  • Program listing
  • Social media thank-you
Entrada de Grupo
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.

Early Bird Group Ticket
$900
Disponible hasta 1 jun

Perfect for friends, colleagues, or supporters, the Group Ticket admits 8 attendees to this immersive celebration of independence in action. Enjoy full access to interactive experiences, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and high-energy raffles—all within an elevated, shared experience.

Admisión General
$150

General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Early Bird General Admission
$135
Disponible hasta 1 jun

General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Early Bird Couples Ticket
$260
Disponible hasta 1 jun

This ticket is good for two individual entries. General Admission provides full access to this immersive, self-guided experience celebrating 50 years of independence in action. Explore interactive exhibits, live art and culinary moments, accessibility demonstrations, and ongoing raffles in an elevated, high-energy atmosphere.

Kick Off Cocktail Social Ticket
Gratuito

Join us on April 16 as we Kickoff 50 Years of Impact!

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!