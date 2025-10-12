VA 22405, USA
The Release Room is more than an event; it’s a powerful movement of healing, empowerment, and transformation. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including early morning coffee, tea, and doughnuts to start the day with warmth and connection. Each VIP guest will also receive a curated swag bag and a signed book from a featured Life Waters Publications author, adding a personal touch to this unforgettable experience.
The Release Room is more than an event—it’s a powerful movement of healing, empowerment, and transformation. General Admission includes access to a dynamic, spirit-filled event designed to heal, empower, and unite. Each guest will receive a heartfelt thank-you bag as a token of appreciation and be welcomed into a transformative experience where women come together to build lasting bonds of sisterhood, strength, and purpose.
The Release Room is a sacred space of transformation, and we don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity to be part of it.
If you’re unable to attend, consider blessing a sister who deeply needs this moment by becoming a sponsor. Your generosity could be the key that unlocks healing, empowerment, and connection for someone who’s been waiting for a breakthrough.
If you already have someone in mind, please contact the host with the name of the sister you’d like to sponsor. If not, we will prayerfully select a woman who would benefit most from this powerful experience.
