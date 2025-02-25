La Subasta Silenciosa del Estudio Social

🚗 VIP Parking: Reserved Front-Row Spot at TSS Upper Lot
$50
Puja inicial
Tired of searching for parking? Secure your very own reserved front-row parking spot in the upper lot at The Studio School for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Enjoy the luxury of pulling into a prime spot every day—no more long walks, crowded drop-offs, or early morning parking stress!
🚙 What’s Included:
✅ Exclusive use of a front-row parking spot in the upper lot
✅ Personalized custom sign with your desired name!
✅ Hassle-free mornings and smooth afternoon pickups
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Bid now to claim your VIP spot before it's gone!
🚗 VIP Parking: Reserved Front-Row Spot at TSS Lower Lot
$50
Puja inicial
Make school drop-offs and pick-ups a breeze with your very own reserved front-row parking spot in the lower lot at The Studio School for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Skip the hassle of searching for parking and enjoy the ultimate convenience of having a dedicated spot waiting for you every day.
🚙 What’s Included:
✅ Exclusive use of a front-row parking spot in the lower lot
✅ Personalized custom sign with your desired name!
✅ Stress-free mornings and easy afternoon pickups
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Bid now to lock in your VIP parking spot!
Name the K-2nd Hallway: A Custom Street Sign
$15
Puja inicial
Give your child the ultimate school-year spotlight by naming the K-2nd grade hallway after them! For the entire 2025-2026 school year, your student’s name will be proudly displayed on a custom hallway street sign, making them feel extra special every time they walk the halls.
🛑 What’s Included:
✅ A custom street sign featuring your student’s name in the K-2nd hallway
✅ Their name on display all year long for everyone to see!
✅ A keepsake to treasure – the sign will be yours to keep at the end of the school year
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Give your child a hallway with their name on it—bid now to make it happen!
Name the 3rd-5th Hallway: A Custom Street Sign
$15
Puja inicial
Make your child a school legend by naming the 3rd-5th grade hallway after them! For the entire 2025-2026 school year, their name will be featured on a custom hallway street sign, creating a fun and memorable way to celebrate their time at The Studio School.
🚸 What’s Included:
✅ A custom street sign featuring your student’s name in the 3rd-5th grade hallway
✅ Their name on display all year long for students, teachers, and visitors to see!
✅ A special keepsake – the sign will be yours to keep at the end of the school year
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Give your student a hallway named in their honor—bid now to secure this special opportunity!
🎨🎶 Name the Specials Hallway: A Custom Street Sign
$15
Puja inicial
Let your child’s name shine in the heart of creativity and exploration by naming the Specials Hallway after them for the entire 2025-2026 school year! Whether they love art, music, PE, or technology, their name will be proudly displayed on a custom hallway street sign, celebrating their passion for learning.
🌟 What’s Included:
✅ A custom street sign featuring your student’s name in the Specials hallway
✅ Their name on display all year long for students, teachers, and visitors to see!
✅ A unique keepsake – the sign will be yours to keep at the end of the school year
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Make the Specials Hallway extra special—bid now to give your child a school year they’ll never forget!
🏫 Name the Main Office Hallway
$15
Puja inicial
Give your child VIP status at The Studio School by naming the Main Office Hallway after them for the entire 2025-2026 school year! Their name will be displayed on a custom hallway street sign, making them a part of the school’s daily heart and hustle.
✨ What’s Included:
✅ A custom street sign featuring your student’s name in the Main Office hallway
✅ Their name on display all year long for students, staff, and visitors to see!
✅ A one-of-a-kind keepsake – the sign will be yours to keep at the end of the school year
📅 Valid for the entire 2025-2026 school year!
Make your student’s name a standout feature at The Studio School—bid now for this special opportunity!
🎨 Ingersoll's Kinder Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Mrs. Ingersoll's Kindergarten Class! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from Kinder!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Michelle's Kinder Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Ms. Michelle's Kindergarten Class! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from Kinder!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Ms. Martin's 1st Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Ms. Martins 1st Grade! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 1st grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Ms. Voigt's 1st Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Mrs. Voigt's 1st Grade! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 1st grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Mrs. Peplers 2nd Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from 2nd Grade! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 2nd grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Hunter's 3rd Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by the students from Ms. Hunter's 3rd Grade Class! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 3rd grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Kira's 3rd Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by the students from Mrs. Kira's 3rd Grade Class! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 3rd grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Martinez's 4th Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Ms. Martinez's 4th Grade! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 4th grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 Ellen's 4th Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Ms. Ellen's 4th Grade! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 4th grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
🎨 5th Grade Custom Classroom Art
$25
Puja inicial
Take home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by students from Ski's & Lauren's 5th Grade classes! This unique piece of classroom art will be a treasured keepsake, capturing the creativity and spirit of The Studio School students during the 2025-2026 school year.
🖌️ What’s Included:
✅ A custom artwork made by students from 5th grade!
✅ A meaningful keepsake to commemorate this special school year
✅ A beautiful display piece for your home, office, or as a special gift
📅 Created during the 2025-2026 school year – Yours to take home at the end of the year!
Bring home a piece of The Studio School’s creativity—bid now to own this special artwork!
Community Art Piece
$25
Puja inicial
Sea Creature Community art piece. This art work was created in collaboration with Artist Brad Klem amongst all the students.
An Evening of Musical Mastery: Colorado Symphony Tickets
$50
Puja inicial
An Evening of Musical Mastery: Colorado Symphony Tickets
Valued at $240
Experience the grandeur of live orchestral music with two premium tickets to the Colorado Symphony's performance on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Boettcher Concert Hall.
This unforgettable evening features Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4, showcasing the exceptional talents of violinist Paul Huang, under the direction of the Symphony's esteemed conductor.
Whether you're a classical music aficionado or seeking a captivating cultural experience, this concert promises to deliver an evening of elegance and inspiration.
Featured Artists
Rune Bergmann, conductor
Paul Huang, violin
Colorado Symphony Chorus, Taylor Martin, director
Donated by: The Colorado Symphony
Note: Tickets are for the specified date and time only and cannot be exchanged or refunded.
1 Month Dance Lessons w/ Live Love Dance Center
$40
Puja inicial
Ignite your kids Passion for Dance!
1 Month of Classes at Live Love Dance Center
Valued at $94–$100
Let your child step into the spotlight with a month of dance at Live Love Dance Center for the Creative and Performing Arts in Broomfield! This inspiring package includes one class per week for one month, with options like ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, or acro.
🎶 Perfect for young movers and dreamers
🩰 Welcoming, creative environment
🌟 Taught by passionate, experienced instructors
💃 For new students only
Whether they're twirling for the first time or ready to leap into something new, this is the perfect way to start their dance journey!
Certificate must be redeemed by new students only. Class subject to availability.
Donated by Studio Alum Chad and Valerie Meredith
1 Month Dance Lessons w/ Live Love Dance Center
$40
Puja inicial
Ignite your kids Passion for Dance!
1 Month of Classes at Live Love Dance Center
Valued at $94–$100
Let your child step into the spotlight with a month of dance at Live Love Dance Center for the Creative and Performing Arts in Broomfield! This inspiring package includes one class per week for one month, with options like ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, or acro.
🎶 Perfect for young movers and dreamers
🩰 Welcoming, creative environment
🌟 Taught by passionate, experienced instructors
💃 For new students only
Whether they're twirling for the first time or ready to leap into something new, this is the perfect way to start their dance journey!
Certificate must be redeemed by new students only. Class subject to availability.
Donated by Studio Alum Chad and Valerie Meredith
Italian Night for 2
$50
Puja inicial
Get ready for an unforgettable hands-on culinary experience with Chef Ashley Brito, a professionally trained chef and nutritionist with over 18 years of expertise! This exclusive private cooking experience will transport you straight to Italy as you learn to make fresh pasta and classic Roman dishes from scratch!
$ 500 Value
Whats included?
✅ Hands-On Pasta Making
Discover the art of crafting different pasta shapes and learn their traditional uses.
✅ Master Italian Mother Sauces
Learn the foundational sauces of Italian cuisine and how they create beloved Roman pasta dishes.
✅ Exclusive Private Dining Experience
Enjoy a beautifully plated, chef-prepared meal featuring your handmade pasta, plus a delicious Italian-inspired dessert.
✅ Wine Pairing Guidance
Get recommendations for the perfect wine to complement your meal. (Wine not included.)
✅ Home Recipe Guide
Leave with step-by-step recipes so you can recreate the magic anytime!
Gluten Free Option is available by request
📍 Location:
Hosted in your home kitchen for a cozy, interactive experience
📅 Date & Time:
Mutually agreed upon with Chef Ashley. Estimated 2 hour experience
Stay at Springhill Suites by Marriot- Co Springs
$60
Puja inicial
Downtown Colorado Springs Getaway: One-Night Stay for Two with Breakfast & Parking
Experience the vibrant heart of Colorado Springs with a one-night stay for two at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Colorado Springs Downtown. Relax in a spacious, modern suite featuring separate living and sleeping areas, perfect for unwinding after a day of exploration.
Start your morning with a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, offering a variety of delicious options to energize your day. Enjoy the convenience of on-site parking, ensuring easy access to downtown attractions.
Located just steps from local dining, shopping, and cultural sites, and a short drive to natural wonders like Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, this stay offers the perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventure.
Package Includes:
One-night stay for two guests
Complimentary hot breakfast buffet
On-site parking
$230 Value
Stay at Double Tree by Hilton- Colorado Springs
$60
Puja inicial
Escape to Colorado Springs: One-Night Stay with Breakfast for Two
Indulge in a relaxing getaway at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs, nestled near the majestic Rocky Mountains. This package includes a one-night stay in a spacious King Room, offering modern comforts and serene ambiance.
Begin your day with a delightful breakfast for two at The Mill House Restaurant, known for its casual atmosphere and variety of options. Enjoy a selection of fruits, cereals, yogurts, freshly prepared breakfast breads, hot dishes, juices, coffee, and teas .
Hilton
OpenTable
Located just minutes from iconic attractions like Garden of the Gods, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, your stay offers both relaxation and adventure.
expedia
Package Includes:
One-night stay in a King Room at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs
Breakfast for two at The Mill House Restaurant
$230 Value
Photo Session by Everything is Rosie Photography
$50
Puja inicial
Picture Perfect Moments: 60-Minute Photo Session with Everything is Rosie Photography
Capture life’s sweetest moments with a 60-minute professional photo session from Everything is Rosie Photography, beautifully led by fellow Studio mom and talented photographer Kristin Vredevoogd.
This package includes:
A full 60-minute custom session at a location of your choice
5 high-resolution digital images with full printing rights
Access to a private gallery with the option to purchase additional prints and digital files
Whether you're updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or just want to freeze time in the most beautiful way—this session delivers memories that last a lifetime.
Valued at $535
Vintage Theatre & Literary Classics Book Set
$20
Puja inicial
Priceless for collectors and book lovers alike
Step back in time with this stunning collection of vintage hardcover books celebrating theatre, literature, and the art of performance. Titles include:
The Abbey Theatre by Fay
Play Production by Smith
The Lady of Fashion: The Life and the Theater of Anna Cora Mowatt
Theatre For Children Winifred Ward 1950 Hardcover The Children's Theatre Press
A History of the American Drama: From the Beginning to the Civil War
This beautifully aged bundle is perfect for display, inspiration, or gift-giving. Whether you're a collector, drama enthusiast, or vintage décor lover, these books bring character, culture, and charm.
Donated by a local supporter of the arts from MSU Denver
Earring Set 1 by Nikki Petersen
$25
Puja inicial
4 pairs of dangles (2 griffin, 2 other misc), 3 pairs of star studs, and 1 or 2 (depending on which set) pins. $80 value.
UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON
Earring Set 2 by Nikki Petersen
$25
Puja inicial
4 pairs of dangles (2 griffin, 2 other misc), 3 pairs of star studs, and 1 or 2 (depending on which set) pins. $80 value.
UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON
Earring Set 3 by Nikki Petersen
$25
Puja inicial
4 pairs of dangles (2 griffin, 2 other misc), 3 pairs of star studs, and 1 or 2 (depending on which set) pins. $80 value.
UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON
Kinder Basket- Game Night
$20
Puja inicial
1st Grade- Skip the Dishes Basket
$20
Puja inicial
2nd Grade- Get outside Basket
$20
Puja inicial
3rd Gade- Art & Crafts Basket
$20
Puja inicial
4th Grade- Feeling Lucky Basket
$20
Puja inicial
5th Grade- S.T.E.M Basket
$20
Puja inicial
