La Subasta Silenciosa del Estudio Social

Ignite your kids Passion for Dance! 1 Month of Classes at Live Love Dance Center Valued at $94–$100 Let your child step into the spotlight with a month of dance at Live Love Dance Center for the Creative and Performing Arts in Broomfield! This inspiring package includes one class per week for one month, with options like ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, or acro. 🎶 Perfect for young movers and dreamers 🩰 Welcoming, creative environment 🌟 Taught by passionate, experienced instructors 💃 For new students only Whether they're twirling for the first time or ready to leap into something new, this is the perfect way to start their dance journey! Certificate must be redeemed by new students only. Class subject to availability. Donated by Studio Alum Chad and Valerie Meredith

Ignite your kids Passion for Dance! 1 Month of Classes at Live Love Dance Center Valued at $94–$100 Let your child step into the spotlight with a month of dance at Live Love Dance Center for the Creative and Performing Arts in Broomfield! This inspiring package includes one class per week for one month, with options like ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, or acro. 🎶 Perfect for young movers and dreamers 🩰 Welcoming, creative environment 🌟 Taught by passionate, experienced instructors 💃 For new students only Whether they're twirling for the first time or ready to leap into something new, this is the perfect way to start their dance journey! Certificate must be redeemed by new students only. Class subject to availability. Donated by Studio Alum Chad and Valerie Meredith

Más detalles...