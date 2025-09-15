The Sunshine Fund Cat Rescue's Shop

Brand New Gnome Tree Skirt, new in package item
$10

BRAND NEW! Let's Party Decorative Polyester Christmas Tree Skirt & Present Holder with Embroidered Gnome & Faux Fur Trim for Home, Room, & Office Display During Christmas & Winter, 48", Multicolour, porch pick up in 77095

Ergotron 33-415-085 WorkFit-SR Sit-Stand Workstation, Single item
Ergotron 33-415-085 WorkFit-SR Sit-Stand Workstation, Single
$100

Ergotron 33-415-085 WorkFit-SR Sit-Stand Workstation, Single Monitors, Black, porch pick up in westcreek village 77095

MOEWTOY Cat Toy, Interactive Tumbler, Teaser Wand 3 in 1 item
MOEWTOY Cat Toy, Interactive Tumbler, Teaser Wand 3 in 1
$5

Retails for $21.99 on Amazon right now. Several available.


This combination cat toy has all the advantages of single toy, it can attract your cat's attention easily so don’t worry that your cat will think of damaging your sofa or other Leather furniture for fun when you are outside. Also this cat toy can be used by one or more cats in the same time. Cats can play with this toy by themselves. This toy can prevent cats from feeling bored and make them more healthy and energetic.


Porch pick up in Westcreek Village Copperfield, 77095

American Specialties Folding Bath Seat Aid item
American Specialties Folding Bath Seat Aid
$50

Brand New in box!! American Specialties Folding Bath Seat, retails for over $300, porch pick up in Westcreek Village Copperfield.


-Ideal for home installation, meets the needs of the physically disabled and the elderly.-Features a self-locking mechanism for safety. Color/Finish: -Seat is ½'' thick one piece solid ivory colored phenolic.-Frame, mounting bracket and retainer hook are type 304 satin finish stainless steel. Dimensions: -Weight: 19.4 lbs.-Seat Measures: 15'' W x 33 ¾'' from wall.


https://www.amazon.com/American-Specialties-Folding-Bath-Seat/dp/B008HRQJHQ

Brand New Pearhead Ceramic Piggy Bank item
Brand New Pearhead Ceramic Piggy Bank
$5

Brand New! Ceramic Piggy Bank.


Pearhead Ceramic Piggy Bank, Gender-Neutral Nursery Décor, Savings Toy Bank for Kids, Money Bank Keepsake, Silver https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W3HF64B/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_glt_i_88X6WH8B5FY9423W6DE2?psc=1

Brand New Unfinished Wooden Alphabet Set item
Brand New Unfinished Wooden Alphabet Set
$10

BRAND NEW WOODEN ALPHABET SET, unfinished, porch pick up in Copperfield, 77095

New Balance Mens Velcro Shoes, size 9.5 item
New Balance Mens Velcro Shoes, size 9.5
$30

Brand New Men's Velcro Shoes, New Balance, 9.5 wide, porch pickup in westcreek village Copperfield 77095. No holds unless prepaid via paypal or venmo or zelle.

BRAND NEW! RnnJoile Rustic Dining Room Wall Decor Spoon Fork item
BRAND NEW! RnnJoile Rustic Dining Room Wall Decor Spoon Fork
$15

BRAND NEW!

RnnJoile Rustic Dining Room Wall Decor Spoon Fork Knife Kitchen Canvas Picture Print White Wood Background Canvas Artwork for Farmhouse Restaurants Framed Ready to Hang 16"x20", porch pick up in 77095

Tesla® Single Light Sconce in Chrome, BRAND NEW item
Tesla® Single Light Sconce in Chrome, BRAND NEW
$50

Set apart from typical modern design by its divergence from cool, straight lines, this Tesla Single Light Sconce in Chrome is an elegant, soft contemporary solution for a modern space. Sometimes accessories make all the difference and that's why Delta offers a variety of bath accessory items. From towel bars to robe hooks, we've got what you want. Includes mounting hardware and installation template for an easy weekend DIY project.

Glass shade is satin etched

UL approved up to 60 watts

Uses C7 60 watt max. bulb in top outlet

Mounts on standard electrical box

Extends 7-7/16 in. from wall. Porch pickup in 77095.

Brand New Fur Sport Pet Dog Cat Back Pack item
Brand New Fur Sport Pet Dog Cat Back Pack
$15

Brand New Fur Sport Pet Dog Cat Back Pack, forward or rear facing.


Porch pick up in 77095.

BRAND NEW Monster car chargers item
BRAND NEW Monster car chargers
$2

Brand new chargers, only $1 each. Porch pick up in Westcreek Village Copperfield. 77095

Wine Storage Serving Cart item
Wine Storage Serving Cart
$20

Wine Storage Cart with removable serving tray, like new!


Porch pick up in westcreek village copperfield, 77095.

