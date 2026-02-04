Children’s Rainbow Fund- A Children’s Hope Charity

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Children’s Rainbow Fund- A Children’s Hope Charity

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La Gala UnGala

Premier Supporter | FULL EXPERIENCE
$750

$750

Per guest(Limited availability)

Full access to the UnGala Gala evening experience.

Guests move through the night as it unfolds—participating in its moments, connections, and celebration alongside survivors, families, and supporters united by purpose.

Evening includes valet, open bar, and premier seating

An evening designed to be felt, remembered, and shared.

Community Supporter | EVENING CONTRIBUTION
$500

$500

Per guest

An accessible entry point into the UnGala Gala.

This level welcomes guests into the evening's core experience and celebration, inviting a broader circle of supporters to be part of the night's energy and shared purpose.

Be part of the night. Be part of the movement.

Añadir una donación para Children’s Rainbow Fund- A Children’s Hope Charity

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