La subasta silenciosa del círculo de ganadores

Handblown Glass Artisan Set | Made in Mexico





Bold, elegant, and impossible to overlook, the Crimson Flame Collection features a stunning handblown glass pitcher paired with matching margarita glasses crafted by skilled artisans in Mexico. Rich red and silver swirls dance through each piece like flowing ribbons of fire and light, making every angle uniquely beautiful.





Perfect for entertaining, celebrations, or display, this collection blends craftsmanship, tradition, and timeless artistry into a striking centerpiece for any home.





No two pieces are exactly alike, reflecting the beauty and individuality of authentic handcrafted glasswork.