<span>Thinnai Kutcheri - Temporada 2 | Una inmersión de un día en Bhakti</span>

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AZ, USA
Will be chanting the following:
By Sri. Dinesh & Co
By Smt. Subha Jegadesan
Event Description -
Join us for a spiritually enriching pravachanam (discourse) exploring the Mahimai (glory) of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the embodiment of wisdom, compassion, and clarity. This discourse highlights the deeper meaning behind Vinayagar’s form, symbolism, and timeless teachings.
Will be chanting the following:
• Bhaja Govindam
• Vishnu Sahasranamam
• Hanuman Chalisa
• Lalitha Sahasranamam
• Mahisasura Mardhini
• Kandha Shasthi Kavasam
• Lingashtakam
By. Amritha Sekhar & Co
By. Smt. Hema Hari
By Smt. Sundari Amma
By. Sri Srivatsan Sridharan - An info session on Srivilliputhur Temple
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