Iyal Isai Nadagam Of Arizona Corporation

Organizado por

Iyal Isai Nadagam Of Arizona Corporation

Acerca de este evento

<span>Thinnai Kutcheri - Temporada 2 | Una inmersión de un día en Bhakti</span>

Chandler

AZ, USA

Suprabhātha Pārāyanam (6am-7am)
Gratuito

Will be chanting the following:

  • Venkateshwara Suprabhātham
  • Thiruppāvai
  • Thiruvempāvai / Thirupalliezhuchi
  • Location: Main Hall (Indoors)
Mahaperiyavā Nāmasankeerthanam (7am-8:30am)
Gratuito

By Sri. Dinesh & Co

  • Location: Main Hall (Indoors)
Vināyagar Mahimai (8:30-9am)
Gratuito

By Smt. Subha Jegadesan


Event Description -

Join us for a spiritually enriching pravachanam (discourse) exploring the Mahimai (glory) of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the embodiment of wisdom, compassion, and clarity. This discourse highlights the deeper meaning behind Vinayagar’s form, symbolism, and timeless teachings.


  • Location: Main Hall (Indoors)
Shloka Pārāyanam (9am-11am)
Gratuito

Will be chanting the following:


•⁠ ⁠Bhaja Govindam
•⁠ ⁠Vishnu Sahasranamam
•⁠ ⁠Hanuman Chalisa
•⁠ ⁠Lalitha Sahasranamam
•⁠ ⁠Mahisasura Mardhini
•⁠ ⁠Kandha Shasthi Kavasam
•⁠ ⁠Lingashtakam

Nāmasankeerthanam (11am-12:30pm)
Gratuito

By. Amritha Sekhar & Co


Hare Rama Hare Krishna Japam (2:30-3pm)
Gratuito
Harikathā - Srimad Bhāgavatham (1-2:30pm)
Gratuito

By. Smt. Hema Hari

Sundara Kandam Pravachanam (3-4pm)
Gratuito

By Smt. Sundari Amma

Sthala Purana Vaibhavam - Srivilliputhur (4-5pm)
Gratuito

By. Sri Srivatsan Sridharan - An info session on Srivilliputhur Temple

Bhajana Seva (5-6pm)
Gratuito

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!