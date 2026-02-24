Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Tirar de la Placa de Tiffany - Almuerzo del Sombrero Rojo de las Antiguas Alumnas de Marshall 2026

Tiffany T Plate - $5.00 per ticket
$5

Drawing held at Red Hat Luncheon on February 28 at 1:00pm. Do not have to be present to win.

Tiffany T Plate - $10.00 / 4 tickets
$10
Esto incluye 4 boletos

Drawing held at Red Hat Luncheon on February 28 at 1:00pm. Do not have to be present to win.

Tiffany T Plate - $20.00 / 10 tickets
$20
Esto incluye 10 boletos

Drawing held at Red Hat Luncheon on February 28 at 1:00pm. Do not have to be present to win.

Tiffany T Plate - $50.00 / 50 tickets
$50
Esto incluye 50 boletos

Drawing held at Red Hat Luncheon on February 28 at 1:00pm. Do not have to be present to win.

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