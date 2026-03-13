Tesoros en Tres - Gala de Notas Altas 2026 Subasta Silenciosa

This energetic print by Allentown artist and Allen art teacher Bob McFetridge is an amazing illustration of the unstoppable Saquon. Beautifully framed and matted in Eagles' green! Image size: 25" x 17". Frame size: 31" x 23". Donated by the artist.

Item value: $275

BUY NOW Price: $550 (To purchase at the "BUY NOW" price, complete transaction and email Vicki Newhard to remove the item from the auction at [email protected].)



