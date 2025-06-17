TRS PTA Summer Raffle #1- 4 Ticket Package to SPYSCAPE NYC

One chance of winning
$10
Each ticket is $10. One winner will be chosen randomly on 6/23 and shared in our PTA chat group and social media. Winner will be notified via email and text. ​(Additional donations are appreciated! The TRS PTA 501(c)(3) is registered as the NJ Congress of Parents and Teachers. If you choose to make an additional donation, a donation receipt will be emailed to you.)
