Trusolace Counseling & Wellness Center's Subasta Silenciosa de Té de Primavera

See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 15th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Center and are valued at $180.