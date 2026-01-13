Organizado por

Trusolace Counseling & Wellness Center

Trusolace Counseling & Wellness Center's Subasta Silenciosa de Té de Primavera

Lugar de recogida

1635 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

item
$125

Puja inicial

Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 15th item
Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 15th
$110

Puja inicial

See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 15th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Center and are valued at $180.

Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 16th item
Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 16th
$110

Puja inicial

See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 16th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are Front Orchestra Center and are valued at $190.

item
$80

Puja inicial

item
$300

Puja inicial

Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 15th item
Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 15th
$100

Puja inicial

See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 15th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Center and are valued at $180.

Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 16th item
Two Tickets to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra May 16th
$70

Puja inicial

See the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra perform Coplan & Kahane at the Knight Theater May 16th at 7:30 PM. The season concludes with a deeply personal and poignant reflection on the meaning of home. As part of the CSO Spotlight Series, Artistic Partner Gabriel Kahane's emergency shelter intake form delivers a powerful oratorio-style work that explores homelessness from multiple perspectives, featuring a choir of community members directly touched by homelessness, eviction, or housing insecurity. Jennifer Higdon's vibrant tribute to Atlanta's skyline opens the program, capturing the city's dynamic energy through lush orchestration. Copland's Suite from Appalachian Spring offers a contrasting portrayal of a couple trying to establish a homestead in rural America. Seats are in the Orchestra Front Left and are valued at $130.

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