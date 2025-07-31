Venezuelan Market 2025

Espacio bajo techo, sin embargo recomendamos llevar toldo. El espacio estará delimitado, pero sin mesa o sillas. Emprendedor debe llevar mantel. OJO Al pagar a través de esta aplicación le darán la opción de donar para compensar gastos de la aplicación, ud puede cambiar o eliminar la cantidad al elegir otra option.
Booth space under of the Pavilion, without table and chairs, we still recommend to bring a tent. Vendor must bring tablecloth. NOTE when paying through this application you will have the option to donate to compensate for the application's service; however, you may change the amount or donate less or $0 by selecting 'other'.
Precio por 1 espacio, con una mesa y dos sillas. Emprendedor debe llevar mantel.
Booth space with one table and 2 chairs. Vendor must bring tablecloth.
Un número limitado de Food Trucks podrán participar. Sin conexión eléctrica.
Limited number of Food Trucks will be able to participate. No electricity provided.
Solo se puede alquilar una mesa extra si ya reservo un espacio debajo del Pavilion o espacio para Food Truck.
You may only choose this option (renting an extra table) if you have already reserved a booth space or the space for a Food Truck.
2 espacios sin mesas ni sillas. Recordar llevar manteles.
2 booths next to each other, without tables and chairs.
