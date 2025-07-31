Venezuelan Market 2025

Espacio bajo techo, sin embargo recomendamos llevar toldo. El espacio estará delimitado, pero sin mesa o sillas. Emprendedor debe llevar mantel. OJO Al pagar a través de esta aplicación le darán la opción de donar para compensar gastos de la aplicación, ud puede cambiar o eliminar la cantidad al elegir otra option.

Booth space under of the Pavilion, without table and chairs, we still recommend to bring a tent. Vendor must bring tablecloth. NOTE when paying through this application you will have the option to donate to compensate for the application's service; however, you may change the amount or donate less or $0 by selecting 'other'.