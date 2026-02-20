Vestal Elementary PTA Rock Paper Soirée Subasta Silenciosa

Organizado por
Puja inicial
Disfruta de una escapada acogedora de 3 noches en una pequeña casa diseñada cuidadosamente escondida en uno de los barrios más encantadores de Portland. Este retiro estudio privado cuenta con arte local, comodidades cómodas y todo lo que necesitas para una escapada relajante.
Tu estancia incluye una cama doble mullida, baño privado, Wi-Fi de alta velocidad, TV en streaming y un sistema de calefacción y refrigeración mini-split para comodidad durante todo el año. Saborea café o té tostado localmente, disfruta de golosinas seleccionadas y relájate en un espacio tranquilo situado tras una valla de privacidad. Se ofrece carga para vehículos eléctricos en el lugar.
Más información sobre el espacio aquí: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/8982859?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4af1e999-c4b2-4bb9-a72c-d36574d45f17
Valor estimado: $500
Escape to the quiet charm of Gearhart with a relaxing stay tucked along peaceful Neacoxie Creek. This warm and welcoming cottage comfortably hosts 6–8 guests with three bedrooms (1 king, 2 queens) plus a cozy bunk nook perfect for kids.
Designed with families in mind, you’ll find a dedicated play area with a puppet theater, pretend market stand, art supplies, and foosball—plenty to keep everyone happy between beach outings.
Includes: 3-night stay (dates coordinated with owners)
Estimated value: $1,000
Hosted by our amazing Vestal Kindergarten Teachers Erin Thomas and Emily Richardson!
Treat your kiddo and four of their friends to an afternoon fit for royalty!
Join the Vestal Kindergarten teachers in the Vestal Garden for an exclusive Fancy Garden Party. With delightful tea, scrumptious treats, and plenty of fun games, this event promises to be a memorable experience!
Dress in your fanciest attire and enjoy a whimsical spring afternoon in the garden, surrounded by laughter, treats, and games worthy of any royal gathering.
Location: Vestal Garden
Guests: Your child and up to four friends
Retail Value: Priceless
