<Día de los Veteranos del Espectáculo de Comedia - Los Ángeles, California>

Acerca de este evento
Webberville, TX 78653, USA
We have 100 tickets open for free festival tickets for single day and 3 day to verified veterans ONLY.
IF you know you will attend all 3 days and camp out please select a camping ticket which is the last ticket option at the bottom.
**Overnight Camping is still handled Through Texas Music River Ranch 512-884-4345
PLUS ONE's: Contact us at 5125936605 for the plus discounts for a day or the weekend. camping is still handled with the camp site.
Someone will be in touch NLT April 1 with info and welcome packets. Check the emails you enter.
Entries will be verified. If not possible, Ticket will be deleted.
The essential 420 In The Clouds experience. Your General Admission pass gives you full-1 day access SATURDAY ONLY to the festival grounds including:
*Must show VALID ID 21+
(GA) – ONE DAY PASS SATURDAY ONLY
** This ticket DOES NOT include camping option.
Contact Texas Music River Ranch 254-599-8097
La experiencia esencial de 420 In The Clouds. Tu pase de Admisión General te da acceso durante todo el día únicamente el DOMINGO a los terrenos del festival, incluyendo:
*Debe mostrar una identificación válida
La experiencia esencial de 420 In The Clouds. Tu pase de Admisión General te da acceso durante todo el día únicamente el LUNES a los terrenos del festival, incluyendo:
*Debe mostrar una identificación válida
Tres días. Todas las vibras. Sin prisas.
Incluye todo en la Admisión General para los 3 días del festival:
La mejor opción para los amantes de festivales que desean vivir la experiencia completa.
Ven por el día.
Quédate el fin de semana.
Este es el pase GA definitivo con acceso a:
Diseñado para viajeros, creativos y verdaderos amantes de la cultura 420. ****Los jueces participan en el proceso de votación de productos enviados (Flor, Concentrado, Comestibles y Bebidas)
Debe ser aprobado previamente antes de la compra.
Habrá límites en la aprobación de un proveedor de tipo similar para evitar la saturación.
512.593.6605
ADD TO CART
(Veterans and all others)
Please list all people who ARE camping in your group INCLUDING YOU).
BUT then you must contact the camp for reservations for camping Texas Music River Ranch 254-599-8097
REF any of these to Cassie:
Cannavetlive
Freedom in the Clouds Festival
Shaunie
Options:
THIS IS NOT A FESTIVAL ENTRY TICKET- CAMPING RESERVATION AND PLACEMENT ONLY
This list will be validated
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!