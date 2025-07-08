<Día de los Veteranos del Espectáculo de Comedia - Los Ángeles, California>

We have 100 tickets open for free festival tickets for single day and 3 day to verified veterans ONLY.





IF you know you will attend all 3 days and camp out please select a camping ticket which is the last ticket option at the bottom.





**Overnight Camping is still handled Through Texas Music River Ranch 512-884-4345

Basic camping: $10 per night

Car camping: $25 per night

Glamping: $50 per night

RV with water & electric: $125 per night

RV electric only: $75 per night

RV no hookups: $50 per night

Groups of 10 or more: $10 per person

PLUS ONE's: Contact us at 5125936605 for the plus discounts for a day or the weekend. camping is still handled with the camp site.





Someone will be in touch NLT April 1 with info and welcome packets. Check the emails you enter.

Entries will be verified. If not possible, Ticket will be deleted.