Cannavetlive Corp

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Cannavetlive Corp

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<Día de los Veteranos del Espectáculo de Comedia - Los Ángeles, California>

Texas Music River Ranch 2511 Post Oak Rd

Webberville, TX 78653, USA

Military Veterans ONLY
Gratuito

We have 100 tickets open for free festival tickets for single day and 3 day to verified veterans ONLY.


IF you know you will attend all 3 days and camp out please select a camping ticket which is the last ticket option at the bottom.


**Overnight Camping is still handled Through Texas Music River Ranch 512-884-4345

  • Basic camping: $10 per night
  • Car camping: $25 per night
  • Glamping: $50 per night
  • RV with water & electric: $125 per night
  • RV electric only: $75 per night
  • RV no hookups: $50 per night
  • Groups of 10 or more: $10 per person

PLUS ONE's: Contact us at 5125936605 for the plus discounts for a day or the weekend. camping is still handled with the camp site.


Someone will be in touch NLT April 1 with info and welcome packets. Check the emails you enter.

Entries will be verified. If not possible, Ticket will be deleted.

(GA) – ONE DAY PASS SATURDAY ONLY
$75

The essential 420 In The Clouds experience. Your General Admission pass gives you full-1 day access SATURDAY ONLY to the festival grounds including:

  • Main Music Stage
  • EDM / Silent Party Stage
  • Comedy Stage
  • Fashion & Art Runway
  • Education & Wellness Panels
  • Vendor Village & Food Trucks
  • Games, activations & river access

*Must show VALID ID 21+

 (GA) – ONE DAY PASS SATURDAY ONLY

** This ticket DOES NOT include camping option. 

  • Basic camping: $10 per night
  • Car camping: $25 per night
  • Glamping: $50 per night
  • RV with water & electric: $125 per night
  • RV electric only: $75 per night
  • RV no hookups: $50 per night
  • Groups of 10 or more: $10 per person

Contact Texas Music River Ranch 254-599-8097

🌿 (GA) - PASE DE UN DÍA SOLO DOMINGO
$75

La experiencia esencial de 420 In The Clouds. Tu pase de Admisión General te da acceso durante todo el día únicamente el DOMINGO a los terrenos del festival, incluyendo:

  • Escenario Principal de Música
  • Escenario de EDM / Fiesta Silenciosa
  • Escenario de Comedia
  • Pasarela de Moda y Arte
  • Paneles de Educación y Bienestar
  • Pueblo de Vendedores y Camiones de Comida
  • El Brunch de la Resaca
  • Juegos, activaciones y acceso al río
  • Texas Cannabis Connoisseur Cup (La entrada de Juez Electoral se vende por separado).

*Debe mostrar una identificación válida

🌿 (GA) - PASE DE UN DÍA SOLO LUNES
$100

La experiencia esencial de 420 In The Clouds. Tu pase de Admisión General te da acceso durante todo el día únicamente el LUNES a los terrenos del festival, incluyendo:

  • Escenario Principal de Música
  • Escenario de EDM / Fiesta Silenciosa
  • Escenario de Comedia
  • Pasarela de Moda y Arte
  • Paneles de Educación y Bienestar
  • Pueblo de Vendedores y Camiones de Comida
  • El Brunch de la Resaca
  • Juegos, activaciones y acceso al río
  • Texas Cannabis Connoisseur Cup (La entrada de Juez Electoral se vende por separado).

*Debe mostrar una identificación válida

🌿 PASE DE FIN DE SEMANA GA (SÁB-DOM))
$125

Tres días. Todas las vibras. Sin prisas.

Incluye todo en la Admisión General para los 3 días del festival:

  • Acceso completo a todos los escenarios y zonas
  • Capacidad de disfrutar de más artistas, diseñadores y oradores
  • Programación de día + noche
  • Acceso prioritario a talleres y paneles (por orden de llegada)
  • Bolsa de regalos

La mejor opción para los amantes de festivales que desean vivir la experiencia completa.

🌿 GA PASE DE EXPERIENCIA COMPLETA (VIE-LUN)
$200

Ven por el día.

Quédate el fin de semana.

Este es el pase GA definitivo con acceso a:

  • Pre-fiesta y ceremonias de apertura (Viernes)
  • Días completos de festival (Sábado - Lunes)
  • Acceso completo (Entrada de Juez) para el Texas Cannabis Connoisseur Cup Con vibras de cierre junto al río (Lunes)
  • Todos los escenarios, zonas y actividades
  • Bolsa de regalos

Diseñado para viajeros, creativos y verdaderos amantes de la cultura 420. ****Los jueces participan en el proceso de votación de productos enviados (Flor, Concentrado, Comestibles y Bebidas)

🌿 VENDEDOR (Todos los tipos)
$300

Debe ser aprobado previamente antes de la compra.

Habrá límites en la aprobación de un proveedor de tipo similar para evitar la saturación.


512.593.6605

camping?
Gratuito

ADD TO CART

(Veterans and all others)


Please list all people who ARE camping in your group INCLUDING YOU).

BUT then you must contact the camp for reservations for camping Texas Music River Ranch 254-599-8097


REF any of these to Cassie:

Cannavetlive

Freedom in the Clouds Festival

Shaunie


Options:


  • Basic camping: $10 per night (For GROUPS of 10 or MORE!!
  • Car camping: $25 per night
  • Glamping: $50 per night
  • RV with water & electric: $125 per night
  • RV electric only: $75 per night
  • RV no hookups: $50 per night


THIS IS NOT A FESTIVAL ENTRY TICKET- CAMPING RESERVATION AND PLACEMENT ONLY

This list will be validated

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