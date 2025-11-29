Chris Howell Foundation

Chris Howell Foundation

Conduce de Alimentos Navideña Virtual

Fresh Cut Green Beans item
Fresh Cut Green Beans
$1.48

Each family will receive 4 cans of green beans per box.

Corn Muffin Mix (4 Boxes) item
Corn Muffin Mix (4 Boxes)
$3.48

Each family will receive 4 boxes of corn muffin mix per box.

Mac and Cheese item
Mac and Cheese
$1.48

Each family will receive 4 boxes of mac and cheese per box

Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes item
Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
$1.44

Each family will receive 4 bags of homestyle mashed potatoes per box.

Cake Mix item
Cake Mix
$1.57

Each family will receive one cake mix per box.

Brown Gravy Mix (4 Packets) item
Brown Gravy Mix (4 Packets)
$3.88

Cada familia recibirá 4 sobres de mezcla de gravy marrón por caja.

Bone In Spiral Ham item
Bone In Spiral Ham
$10

Cada familia recibirá un jamón en espiral con hueso

Añadir una donación para Chris Howell Foundation

$

