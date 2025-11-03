Volunteer Day - December 6

Deco Organizers will focus on sorting decorations by type and by decoration location. Being organized will significantly help us prepare for our upcoming decorating day!
Light Checkers will focus on testing the lights for proper function and making any repairs to non-functioning lights.
This task will greatly help us prepare for our decoration day.
Wreath Wranglers will help us with fluffing, repairing, and replacing bows on our wreaths.
The wreaths are an annual holiday favorite, and your help with making them show-ready would be greatly appreciated!
Tree Prep will involve unpacking and fluffing up our holiday trees in preparation for placement and decorating on our upcoming December 6th decoration day.
The S, T, & E Crew will focus on ensuring the volunteer team has plenty of energy to complete their tasks.
From hot chocolate, warm cider, and coffee, coupled with cookies and sandwiches, this component of Volunteer Day is mission-critical!
