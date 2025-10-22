VOLUNTEER for Faire du Well

TELL US what you want to do, what Ideas you have, give us the gift of your imagination. <3



If you have an idea of of a Volunteer Position we have not listed, Please, TELL US!

INFO: Faire Hours:

Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours

"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.

Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM





Volunteers! We start NOW.



We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.



We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.



On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.





We are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.



For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.