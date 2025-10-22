VOLUNTEER for Faire du Well

Organizado por
If you want to be part of Tintagel - our Period Village - as a Merchant, Demonstrator, Fighter, Bard, etc. the location will be all in one area. It may not be as busy as the Main Faire, just be warned. BUT, for anyone who is of The Society, and this sounds like a fun way to contribute to Faire du Well, and sell/demonstrate, there will be a $5.00 Fee (but you get a free $5.00 "Angel" to spend at any Merchant's booth.) YOU MUST REGISTER WITH OUR SOCIETY DEMO COORDINATOR PERSON (info soon). Any SCA Fee is handled by the SCA Representative Group.
Society Demo VOLUNTEERS:
To track our Society applications, we are going to ask you to give us $10.00 now so the system can track and communicate with you and this will help pay for the flush biffies / Porta Potties and the HOT WATER SHOWERS on site, and the basic Kitchen fare we will have available to keep you going.
NB: You must be registered before the Faire to gain free entrance to the Faire.
If you sleep on site but in your Booth, Car, or RV, no camping fee applies.
If you have a Pup Tent (10X10 about) $10
Camping with other RVs but with NO water nor Electrical Hookup. Friday - Monday
Camping with the other RVs, but with normal City Water and Electrical Head for your RV
TELL US what you want to do, what Ideas you have, give us the gift of your imagination. <3
If you have an idea of of a Volunteer Position we have not listed, Please, TELL US!
INFO: Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Volunteers! We start NOW.
We can use EVERY ART, EVERY SKILL, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME YOU CAN DONATE.
We have tasks Supporters can do no matter WHERE you live in the World. Promoting the Faire, Sewing, Props, Game Making, Reviewing our Websites and Drafts of our Press Releases.
On site, we need Parking and Traffic Control. Tickets, Advanced Support Button Sales, Building, Advertising help, Poster Distribution. Set Up. Trash. Security. Tear Down. Information and Service Booth help. Merchant Loading and Unloading.
For those doing in-person on-the ground work, you get access to our free prep-classes and free entrance to the Faire.
Our T-Shirt Design
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
IF FOR RESALE, MAXIMUM PRICE YOU CAN CHARGE IS $15 (including tax).
Need to have these ordered by April 04, 2026
These will go for $50.00 at the Faire. Order before the end of February for this discount.
Write us for a jpeg of the Chalice and logo.
[email protected] and put "Chalice Design Please" in the Subject Line.
