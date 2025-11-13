Wiregrass Animal Group

Organizado por

Wiregrass Animal Group

Acerca de este evento

WAG BINGO Tickets Available Now: Juega Bingo, Salva Patas!

621 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 19

Enterprise, AL 36330, USA

WAG BINGO NIGHT
$25

Join us for a fun-filled Bingo event with exciting prizes, food & drinks from Folklore Brewing and The Cafe at Folklore, all while supporting Wiregrass Animal Group’s mission to rescue and rehome animals in need.

🎟️ 5 Bingo tickets included with your purchase. More available for just $3 each!

🍔 Food & beverages available for purchase.

Añadir una donación para Wiregrass Animal Group

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!