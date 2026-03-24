Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc

Organizado por

Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc

Caminando Con Sobrevivientes Rifa 2026

Tier 1
$5

(insert number) of tickets for (insert dollar amount). Can be used for any of the raffle baskets at the event. Must be present to claim prize.

Tier 2
$10

(insert number) of tickets for (insert dollar amount). Can be used for any of the raffle baskets at the event. Must be present to claim prize.

Tier 3
$20

(insert number) of tickets for (insert dollar amount). Can be used for any of the raffle baskets at the event. Must be present to claim prize.

Añadir una donación para Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!