Recaudaciones de Fondos por Clase – Weehawken High School

Cheer on the team and securely carry your essentials with this portable padded seat! It adjusts for comfort on bleachers and includes a zippered pocket for storage. Made with your convenience in mind, it folds closed flat once your event is over and can be carried by either the handle or shoulder strap.

This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2026.

The seats are $40.00.

Add your player's name for an additional $8.00





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