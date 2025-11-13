Recaudaciones de Fondos por Clase – Weehawken High School

Ofrecido por
Acerca de esta tienda
Cheer on the team and securely carry your essentials with this portable padded seat! It adjusts for comfort on bleachers and includes a zippered pocket for storage. Made with your convenience in mind, it folds closed flat once your event is over and can be carried by either the handle or shoulder strap.
The seats are $40.00.
Add your player's name for an additional $8.00
Item Details:
Cheer on the team and securely carry your essentials with this portable padded seat! It adjusts for comfort on bleachers and includes a zippered pocket for storage. Made with your convenience in mind, it folds closed flat once your event is over and can be carried by either the handle or shoulder strap.
The seats are $40.00.
Add your player's name for an additional $8.00
Item Details:
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!