Whittier High School PTSA Asientos VIP de Graduación Subasta Silente

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Puja inicial
Estás subastando por 4 asientos VIP para la Graduación. Los asientos están ubicados en la primera fila de las gradas. Los poseedores de asientos VIP no tienen que esperar en fila y tienen pases al frente de la fila.
Puja inicial
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
Puja inicial
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
Puja inicial
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!