Organizado por

Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Whittier High School PTSA Asientos VIP de Graduación Subasta Silente

4 Asientos VIP de Graduación
$50

Puja inicial

Estás subastando por 4 asientos VIP para la Graduación. Los asientos están ubicados en la primera fila de las gradas. Los poseedores de asientos VIP no tienen que esperar en fila y tienen pases al frente de la fila.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Puja inicial

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Puja inicial

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Puja inicial

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!