Subasta de Fiesta de Invierno

Descubre sus otras campañas en curso y mantente al día con las próximas oportunidades.
Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Puja inicial
Calling all Disney lovers! Bid on a fun filled one night stay The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. This one night stay would be from May 16-17, 2026. Also inclusive of complimentary parking for one car. Plan a Disney weekend and have a fun time enjoying all the amenities of the Disneyland Hotel and get some shopping in at Downtown Disney. This stay has an approximate value of $800. Happy Bidding!
https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/villas-at-disneyland-hotel
Puja inicial
Looking for a relaxing staycation? Bid on a complimentary two-night stay in a Double Queen or King Studio Suite at the SunCoast Park Hotel in Anaheim. Also inclusive of complimentary parking for one car. The hotel is less than one mile from Disneyland! This certificate has an approximate value of $500 and will be valid through December 31, 2026. Happy Bidding!
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/snascup-suncoast-park-hotel-anaheim-resort/
Puja inicial
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!