Subasta de Fiesta de Invierno

Calling all Disney lovers! Bid on a fun filled one night stay The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. This one night stay would be from May 16-17, 2026. Also inclusive of complimentary parking for one car. Plan a Disney weekend and have a fun time enjoying all the amenities of the Disneyland Hotel and get some shopping in at Downtown Disney. This stay has an approximate value of $800. Happy Bidding!





https://disneyvacationclub.disney.go.com/villas-at-disneyland-hotel