Whisconier Middle School Pto Inc

Organizado por

Whisconier Middle School Pto Inc

Acerca de este evento

<p>WMS Toma el control de Xtreme Play!</p>

38 Mill Plain Rd

Danbury, CT 06811, USA

(1) 3 Hour Unlimited Attraction Pass
$27

One ticket needed per person

The attractions included are:

● Bumper Cars ● Laser Tag

● Dark Ride XD Theatre ● Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

● High Ropes Course ● Rock Wall


Food and arcade are available for additional cost day of.

Parents, join the fun, grab a ticket, and play too! This is not a drop off event. No refunds

Add food: Pizza Combo
$8

2 Slices of Pizza and 1 Soft Drink

Add food: Chicken Tenders & Chips
$11

3 Chicken Tenders, Chips, & 1 Soft Drink

Chicken Tenders & Fries
$13.50

3 Chicken Tenders, Fries, & 1 Soft Drink

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!