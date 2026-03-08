Women's Retreat 2026

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This option is for individuals who will pay the full cost by cash or check to Sis. Anarelis. Full balance of $100.00 is due no later than March 23, 2026. Cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.
You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.
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