House of Praise & Worship

Organizado por

House of Praise & Worship

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Women's Retreat 2026

207 Coal Pit Hill Rd

Griswold, CT 06351, USA

Retiro de Mujeres 2025
$100
Este retiro se llevará a cabo en Camp Wightman en Griswold, CT. Los detalles de la ubicación y el evento se enviarán a su correo electrónico después del pago.
Cash Payment
Gratuito

This option is for individuals who will pay the full cost by cash or check to Sis. Anarelis. Full balance of $100.00 is due no later than March 23, 2026. Cost includes meals and lodging. Location and Event details will be sent to your email after payment.

Camiseta del Ministerio de Mujeres
$15
Tienes la opción de comprar una camiseta para el retiro. Selecciona tu talla en el registro a continuación.
Women's Ministry T-Shirt (2XL & Up)
$18

You have the option of purchasing a shirt for the retreat. Select your size in the registration below.

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