YDC Tiene Talento

Lake Arvesta south haven

Pase de un día al Parque Acuático
$35
Precio de YDC Got Talent para el 9 de agosto $25 Pase de un día al Parque Acuático: Normalmente $35 por persona Incluye acceso a la playa, Wibit (circuitos de obstáculos flotantes) y toboganes acuáticos
Staff Appreciation Pass -
$35

Staff Discount Pass
$35

YDC staff are eligible to purchase additional Aqua Park passes for $10! Coupon Code Required. Each discounted pass will require multiple transactions for purchase

YDC Youth Performer 1 Vote
$1

Vote for your favorite YDC performer! Every $1 = 1 Vote—and every vote helps support year-round youth programs!💰 Fundraising Champions – The top performer from each site who raises the most money for YDC. Winners advance to the grand finale and a life-changing 5-day music camp with Say It With Music producers!

YDC Youth Performer 10 Votes
$10

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!