YDC Tiene Talento

YDC SPECIAL! Staff Appreciation free for YDC team members. Each team member will receive a free Aqua Park Day Pass: Usually $35 per person. Includes Beach Access, Wibit (floating obstacle courses), and waterslides. (Add a donation below to vote for your favorite performer)
YDC staff are eligible to purchase additional Aqua Park passes for $10! Coupon Code Required. Each discounted pass will require multiple transactions for purchase
Vote for your favorite YDC performer! Every $1 = 1 Vote—and every vote helps support year-round youth programs!💰 Fundraising Champions – The top performer from each site who raises the most money for YDC. Winners advance to the grand finale and a life-changing 5-day music camp with Say It With Music producers!
