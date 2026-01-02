Lincoln Middle School (CG Explore)

Organizado por

Lincoln Middle School (CG Explore)

Acerca de este evento

Tu Baile Formal Noche de Gala

628 E Washington Ave

Cottage Grove, OR 97424, USA

Admit One
$15

This ticket will admit one South Lane School District Student. (Price increases to $20 if you wait to buy at the door).

Ticket + Concession Voucher
$25

This ticket will admit one South Lane School District Student. and will include a $10 concession voucher to use at the dance. We will be selling pizza, cotton candy, cookies, soda and water.


The value of the voucher is non-refundable if a student does not use the entire $10.

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!