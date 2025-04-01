Youth Enrichment Fund Gala

10 Newbury St

Peabody, MA 01960, USA

🎟️ General Admission
$150

Admission to the Formal Gala Dinner at 7 PM • Live entertainment and keynote program

💎 VIP Admission
$225

Exclusive VIP Cocktail Hour before dinner (6 PM) • Premium wine and hors d'oeuvres • Live entertainment

🍽️ Standard Table of 12
$1,500
Reserved table for 12 guests. You can select addition VIP Add-on for your guests.

🌟 Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Reserved table for 12 • VIP access for all guests • Logo or name featured on event signage, website, and event slideshow • Recognized as "Presented by"

💫 Siver Sponsor
$2,500
Reserved table for 12 • VIP access for all guests • Logo or name featured on event slideshow

VIP Experience Add-on
$75

Add the VIP Experience for individual guests at your table! After purchasing, just email us the names of the VIP guests at [email protected].

$

